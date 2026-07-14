Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils mascot for 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveiled mascot for 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in New Delhi. The event at Thyagraj Stadium from June 27 to July 2 will host athletes from 25 Commonwealth nations. Sports Minister Ashish Sood said Delhi is emerging as a hub for international sports events.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today unveiled the official mascot of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in New Delhi.



Addressing the event, Ms Gupta said that sustained efforts are being made by the Delhi Government to strengthen sports infrastructure, enhance funding, improve coaching facilities and provide more opportunities to the athletes. She said that players from several Commonwealth nations will take part in the championship. She assured that Delhi Government will provide all necessary logistical and administrative support for the event.



On the occasion, Delhi Sports Minister Ashish Sood said that the national capital is steadily moving towards becoming a major centre for international sporting events.



The Minister said the championship will bring together athletes from 25 Commonwealth countries and provide an opportunity to showcase Delhi’s sporting infrastructure and organisational capabilities. He expressed confidence that the event would further strengthen the city’s position as a host of major international sporting competitions. The championship will be held from 27th of this month till 2nd of the next month in Thyagraj Stadium.