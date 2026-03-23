Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh statue, inaugurates restored 'Historic Courtroom' on Shaheed Diwas

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurated a restored 'Historic Courtroom' associated with the freedom fighter at the Registrar Cooperative Society (RCS) office, Parliament Street, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. The Chief Minister, along with other Delhi ministers, marked the occasion by paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, recalling their sacrifice for the nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurated a restored 'Historic Courtroom' associated with the freedom fighter at the Registrar Cooperative Society (RCS) office, Parliament Street, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. The Chief Minister, along with other Delhi ministers, marked the occasion by paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, recalling their sacrifice for the nation.



Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta said, "Truly, today is a day of great pride for all of us. This March 23rd, celebrated every year as Martyrs' Day, reminds us of the martyrdom of those brave freedom fighters. It reminds us of how the youth of this country sacrificed their lives for India's independence."She highlighted the historical significance of the site, stating, "This is the very place where, after the assembly bomb incident, the court trial of Bhagat Singh ji, Rajguru ji, and Sukhdev ji took place. Even today, this complex remains almost the same as it was back then. I believe every Indian should definitely come here and see it."



The Chief Minister also congratulated officials involved in the restoration work. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Minister, Ravindra Indra ji, his entire ministry, and all the officials for presenting the memories and premises associated with Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in a new form to the public," she said. Reflecting on the legacy of the martyrs, Gupta added, "Today, while saluting our martyrs, I once again bow down and offer my deep respect to them. We take a pledge that the country will always remember their sacrifice and martyrdom."



Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also spoke about the initiative, emphasising the historical importance of the site. "This is the corridor where the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad' once echoed and where Bhagat Singh's trials took place. A statue of Bhagat Singh has been installed as a tribute, providing a place for people, especially youth, to learn about his life," he said.



He further noted that the initiative was led by the Chief Minister and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighters who were hanged by British authorities on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail, at a young age. Their supreme sacrifice for India's independence is commemorated annually on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), marking their roles in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and the revenge killing of British officer John Saunders in 1928.



(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited from DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)