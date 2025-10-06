Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to move SC to allow green firecrackers on Diwali, says, 'Govt will...'

Green crackers are eco-friendly fireworks developed by CSIR-NEERI in India. They do not contain harmful chemicals and reduce air pollution.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 11:05 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to move SC to allow green firecrackers on Diwali, says, 'Govt will...'
Delhi government will urge the Supreme Court to permit the use of green firecrackers during Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. "We will urge the Supreme Court to permit the use of green firecrackers for Diwali," she told reporters in the national capital.

The Chief Minister further said that all green firecrackers must be manufactured by authorised entities certified by relevant authorities, and assured full cooperation with any directives issued by the court. "The Delhi government will express its wish in writing before the court that the government takes its responsibility towards pollution seriously and will fulfil it, but everyone should be given permission to use green crackers on this festival...The government will submit a written submission to the Supreme Court, requesting that certified green firecrackers be allowed while ensuring public participation and adherence to regulations," CM Gupta said.

What are green firecrackers?

Green crackers are eco-friendly fireworks developed by CSIR-NEERI in India. They do not contain harmful chemicals and reduce air pollution. These crackers come without barium compounds, through which crackers get the green colour. It is a metal oxide that contributes to air and noise pollution.

Move balances sentiments of millions: Delhi CM

CM Gupta emphasised that the move balances the sentiments of millions celebrating the festival and the government's commitment to curbing pollution and protecting the environment. "I believe that Delhi's problems are there in their place, and working on them is one solution, but there are millions of people in the country who are religious, for whom Diwali is a very big festival, connected to emotions... In such a situation, I understand that they should be given permission for this (use of firecrackers), whether in the form of green crackers, so that they can celebrate their festival well, the CM said.

READ | What is Sresan, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup, linked to 14 children's deaths?

SC bans sale of 'any crackers' in Delhi-NCR

IN September 2025, the Supreme Court had banned the sale of any crackers in Delhi-NCR, including green crackers. Meanwhile, the court permitted green crackers' manufacturers to continue their production.

(With inputs from ANI)

