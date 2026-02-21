Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Delhi government will launch women-focused initiatives on March 2, including free LPG cylinders, pending Ladli Yojana dues, Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, pink Saheli smart cards for free travel, and the CM Jansunwai Portal to streamline grievance redressal and citizen services.

Delhi government is gearing up to unveil a host of women-centric initiatives on March 2, marking one year in office. The event is expected to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and will showcase key schemes aimed at supporting women from economically weaker sections in the capital.

Free LPG Cylinder Scheme for Women

One of the flagship announcements will be the rollout of a scheme providing one free LPG cooking gas cylinder to eligible households during Holi and Diwali. The cost of the cylinder will be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Selected beneficiaries are expected to be present at the launch programme.

Pending Ladli Yojana Dues to Be Cleared

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, presenting her government’s one-year report, said that women who were previously denied benefits under the Ladli Yojana, launched during the tenure of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, will now receive their pending funds. On taking office, her government found over 186,000 maturity accounts unclaimed. Over the past year, Rs 90 crore was disbursed to 30,000 identified beneficiaries, with another Rs 100 crore set to be released to 41,000 more women. Some of these recipients will also attend the March 2 event.

Launch of Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana and Mahila Samriddhi Portal

The Ladli Scheme has been revamped as the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, which will be formally launched during the programme. Additionally, a new portal is expected to be introduced for registration under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, offering a Rs 2,500 honorarium to women from poor families.

Pink 'Saheli' Smart Cards for Free Travel

Another highlight will be the introduction of pink Saheli Smart Cards, providing free travel for women and transgender persons in Delhi government buses, promoting mobility and safety.

CM Jansunwai Portal and Other Citizen Services

The government will also unveil the CM Jansunwai Portal and App on February 21, an integrated grievance redressal platform. Residents will be able to register complaints related to municipal services, the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police, and other government departments. Complaints will be routed to designated officers, and unresolved issues automaticallybe escalated through an auto-appeal mechanism, ensuring accountability.

In addition, the government plans to offer 75 public services at common service centres and an updated portal for EWS school admissions, further streamlining access to essential services for Delhi residents.

These initiatives collectively highlight the Delhi government’s focus on women empowerment, transparency and efficient governance as it completes its first year in office.