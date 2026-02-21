FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title

Donald Trump's 10% universal tariffs after SC snub: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28% in US?

What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash gets washed out? Explained

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date: When will class 10 and 12 results be declared? Check past trends and updates

Ramadan 2026: What is Itikaf? Registration for Makkah and Medina mosques open, take these steps if you are interested

Priyanka Chopra on why she did Hollywood film The Bluff with The Boys star Karl Urban: 'Didn't even know female pirates existed'

Donald Trump weighs options to target Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei and son in possible military strikes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film

Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Delhi government will launch women-focused initiatives on March 2, including free LPG cylinders, pending Ladli Yojana dues, Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, pink Saheli smart cards for free travel, and the CM Jansunwai Portal to streamline grievance redressal and citizen services.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi government is gearing up to unveil a host of women-centric initiatives on March 2, marking one year in office. The event is expected to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and will showcase key schemes aimed at supporting women from economically weaker sections in the capital.

Free LPG Cylinder Scheme for Women

One of the flagship announcements will be the rollout of a scheme providing one free LPG cooking gas cylinder to eligible households during Holi and Diwali. The cost of the cylinder will be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Selected beneficiaries are expected to be present at the launch programme.

Pending Ladli Yojana Dues to Be Cleared

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, presenting her government’s one-year report, said that women who were previously denied benefits under the Ladli Yojana, launched during the tenure of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, will now receive their pending funds. On taking office, her government found over 186,000 maturity accounts unclaimed. Over the past year, Rs 90 crore was disbursed to 30,000 identified beneficiaries, with another Rs 100 crore set to be released to 41,000 more women. Some of these recipients will also attend the March 2 event.

Launch of Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana and Mahila Samriddhi Portal

The Ladli Scheme has been revamped as the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, which will be formally launched during the programme. Additionally, a new portal is expected to be introduced for registration under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, offering a Rs 2,500 honorarium to women from poor families.

Pink 'Saheli' Smart Cards for Free Travel

Another highlight will be the introduction of pink Saheli Smart Cards, providing free travel for women and transgender persons in Delhi government buses, promoting mobility and safety.

CM Jansunwai Portal and Other Citizen Services

The government will also unveil the CM Jansunwai Portal and App on February 21, an integrated grievance redressal platform. Residents will be able to register complaints related to municipal services, the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police, and other government departments. Complaints will be routed to designated officers, and unresolved issues automaticallybe escalated through an auto-appeal mechanism, ensuring accountability.

In addition, the government plans to offer 75 public services at common service centres and an updated portal for EWS school admissions, further streamlining access to essential services for Delhi residents.

These initiatives collectively highlight the Delhi government’s focus on women empowerment, transparency and efficient governance as it completes its first year in office.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film
Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history
Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'
Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon
Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SC dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film
Donald Trump's 10% universal tariffs after SC snub: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28% in US?
Trump's universal tariffs: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28%?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement