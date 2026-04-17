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Will PM Modi resign after Women’s Reservation Bill is defeated in Lok Sabha? What constitution says about collective responsibility and government survival?

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BIG defeat for Modi govt! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha, what will BJP do now?

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Watch: Jasprit Bumrah vents frustration, throws run-up marker as wicketless run continues in IPL 2026

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Shah Rukh Khan to revive Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Insha Allah, but gets brutally trolled for romancing Alia Bhatt: 'Why can't he accept his age?'

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes major step, announces 200 more new EV buses, check details

They represent a planned transition to sustainable mobility, better regional connectivity, and a more consistent, comfortable everyday commute for citizens.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes major step, announces 200 more new EV buses, check details
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today flagged off 200 new electric buses, a decisive addition to Delhi’s expanding green mobility network.

The launch of the Delhi–Rohtak interstate e-bus service, the inauguration of the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal, and the dedication of the new administrative building at the East Vinod Nagar Depot together reflect a calibrated push towards modern, efficient and future-ready public transport.

These are not isolated announcements. They signal a structured shift towards sustainable mobility, stronger regional connectivity, and a more reliable, comfortable daily commute for citizens.

The Delhi Government remains firmly committed to building a city that moves cleaner, connects better, and serves its people with greater efficiency.

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Will PM Modi resign after Women’s Reservation Bill is defeated in Lok Sabha? What constitution says about collective responsibility and government survival?
Will PM Modi resign after Women’s Reservation Bill is defeated in Lok Sabha?
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah vents frustration, throws run-up marker as wicketless run continues in IPL 2026
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah vents frustration, throws run-up marker as wicketless run
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BIG defeat for Modi govt! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha, what will BJP do now?
BIG defeat for Modi government! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha
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