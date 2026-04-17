Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes major step, announces 200 more new EV buses, check details

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INDIA
They represent a planned transition to sustainable mobility, better regional connectivity, and a more consistent, comfortable everyday commute for citizens.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today flagged off 200 new electric buses, a decisive addition to Delhi’s expanding green mobility network.
The launch of the Delhi–Rohtak interstate e-bus service, the inauguration of the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal, and the dedication of the new administrative building at the East Vinod Nagar Depot together reflect a calibrated push towards modern, efficient and future-ready public transport.
These are not isolated announcements. They signal a structured shift towards sustainable mobility, stronger regional connectivity, and a more reliable, comfortable daily commute for citizens.
The Delhi Government remains firmly committed to building a city that moves cleaner, connects better, and serves its people with greater efficiency.