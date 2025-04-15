These new rates will be applicable from April 1, 2025. The government says that this increase has been made keeping in mind inflation, which will provide financial relief to the workers.

Delhi news: The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced an increase in the minimum wage rates for workers of all categories. These new rates will be applicable from April 1, 2025. The monthly wage of unskilled workers will now be Rs 18,456, while workers with graduation and above qualifications will get Rs 24,356 per month. The government says that this increase has been made keeping in mind inflation, which will provide financial relief to the workers. Earlier, the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta also approved the continuation of the existing power subsidy for four categories: domestic consumers, farmers, lawyers with chambers, and victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.