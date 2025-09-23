Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision amid festive season, says, 'Ramlila, Durga Puja to continue until...'

The relaxation applies from September 22 to October 3 and has been approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that loudspeakers being used during Ramlila, Durga Puja, and other cultural-religious events in the national capital can now be used until midnight, 12 am. The chief minister said the time extension aims to allow Hindu festivals to continue without time restrictions, similar to celebrations in other states. The relaxation applies from September 22 to October 3 and has been approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Gupta said, "I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties, because Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10 pm. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events can happen all night in other states, then why can't the same be for the people of Delhi? So this time we've given permission to all Ramlilas, Durga Pujas, and cultural-religious festivals to continue until 12 am..."

Revised guidelines

Under the revised guidelines, the deadline for sound systems has been extended from 10 pm to midnight. However, organisers must comply with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, ensuring that noise levels in residential areas do not exceed 45 decibels. Earlier this year, the Delhi Police issued an order mandating that prior permission must be obtained before using loudspeakers or public address systems anywhere in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the extended time limit for loudspeakers in the National Capital, CM Rekha Gupta says, "I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties, because Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10 pm. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events… pic.twitter.com/zkUtfDZObI — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Navratri festival

The nine-day Navratri festival is being celebrated with great devotion across the country. Each day during this nine-day festival is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. During the course of nine days, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

(With inputs from ANI)