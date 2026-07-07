Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams Kejriwal over comment on Nitin Nabin: 'Your ego still riding high'

Gupta accused Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, of masking political desperation with arrogance. "Everyone knows you're feeling desperate and disheartened. But it seems your ego is still riding high in the seventh heaven!" she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying that his remarks are reflective of his frustration and desperation. In a post on the social media platform X, Gupta gave an introduction of BJP president Nitin Nabin after Kejriwal asked who he was.

Gupta said in her X post: "Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Nitin Nabin, aged 46, is the youngest-ever national president of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has had the honor of representing the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar for four consecutive terms. Starting as an activist in the Yuva Morcha, he has journeyed all the way to becoming the party's national president. Currently, he has been elected as a member of the upper house of Parliament in the world's largest democracy. This is a brief introduction to him."

Gupta accused Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, of masking political desperation with arrogance. "Everyone knows you're feeling desperate and disheartened. But it seems your ego is still riding high in the seventh heaven!" she said. "By the way, Mamata ji once asked too, 'Who is this Amit Shah?' Time answers every question. Even Ravana's arrogance couldn't hold; who are you to think yours will?"

The war of words erupted over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Nabin had accused opposition leaders of remaining silent over "insults" to Hindu deities. In an address in Lucknow, he had said: "Today, I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kejriwal that you do not consider the Hindu religion so weak that people will fall for your rhetoric." In response, Kejriwal sarcastically commented, "Who are you?"

In connection to the Ram Mandir donation theft case, police have so far arrested eight persons. They are Ram Shankar Yadav aka Tinnu Yadav, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Ramashankar Mishra. Meanwhile, Ram Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai has resigned from his position.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).