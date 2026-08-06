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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Shikhar Dhawan inaugurate STEM Lab at govt school in Pitampura

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupa and Shikhar Dhawan, Chairman of Da One Group and Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF) and Ravi Kunwar, CEO, HMD India and APAC, inaugurated a state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Pitampura, on Thursday.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Shikhar Dhawan inaugurate STEM Lab at govt school in Pitampura
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupa and Shikhar Dhawan, Chairman of Da One Group and Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF) and Ravi Kunwar, CEO, HMD India and APAC, inaugurated a state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Pitampura, on Thursday.

Supported by Human Mobile Devices (HMD) under its CSR initiative, the STEM Lab marks another significant milestone in advancing technology-enabled education across Delhi Government schools and is expected to benefit more than 2,500 students through immersive, application-based STEM learning, according to a release.

The launch builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Da One Group and the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, aimed at strengthening digital education across Delhi government schools.

It also supports the Delhi Government's continued focus on digital inclusion and technology-enabled learning, contributing to its broader vision of creating future-ready classrooms across the national capital.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "The Government of Delhi is committed to ensuring that every child studying in our government schools has access to quality education and sports along with modern infrastructure, so that they have the opportunity to realise their full potential and become achievers like Shikhar Dhawan. The inauguration of this STEM Lab is an important step in that direction, and I hope it is the first of many such initiatives across our schools."

"I appreciate the efforts of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation and HMD for partnering with the Government of Delhi to make this possible. When governments, organisations and industry come together to invest in social causes, they create meaningful and lasting impact," the Delhi CM added, as quoted by the release.

Shikhar Dhawan, Chairman of Da One Group and the Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, said, "The champions of tomorrow are shaped in today's classrooms. At the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, we have always believed that giving back to society begins with investing in our children and their future."

"Digital Shiksha was created with that belief, and the launch of this STEM Lab marks the next step in that journey. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, explore and innovate, and I am grateful to the Government of Delhi and HMD for joining us in creating those opportunities for thousands of young minds," the former Indian cricketer added.

Ravi Kunwar, CEO and Vice President - India and APAC, ANZ, HMD, said, "At Human Mobile Devices, we believe technology has the power to create meaningful change by enabling access to quality education for all. HMD is proud to partner with the Government of Delhi, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to support the next phase of the Digital Shiksha initiative. We hope this STEM Lab inspires students to embrace innovation, build future-ready skills and prepare for an increasingly digital world."

Since its launch in 2022, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's Digital Shiksha initiative has strengthened learning environments across Delhi Government schools through Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), smart devices and a licensed K-12 digital curriculum, benefitting over 25,000 students nationwide.

With the inauguration of the STEM Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Digital Shiksha enters its next phase through STEM Shiksha, expanding the Foundation's efforts from digital classrooms to dedicated experiential learning spaces, the release said.

The STEM Lab enables students to explore robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, interactive STEM equipment and hands-on science modules, encouraging curiosity, innovation and problem-solving through experiential learning.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, HMD and the Government of Delhi to equipping students with future-ready skills while strengthening the digital education ecosystem across government schools.

The STEM Shiksha programme is being led by Sophie Dhawan, COO, Da One Group, and Anshita Gupta, CEO, Da One Group, who continue to oversee the Foundation's education initiatives and strategic partnerships.

The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, founded in 2022 by Arjuna Awardee and India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, is committed to improving access, opportunity and quality of life for underserved communities.

The foundation operates across education, healthcare, hunger eradication, livelihood development and sports through long term, scalable and measurable programmes. Its flagship initiatives include Digital Shiksha, Youngistaan and Livelihood On Wheels.

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