Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, took to 'X', and shared that she saw a man in a car throwing a 'roti' at a stray cow to feed it and requested him not to do so since it can force the cattle to come onto the road, endangering their lives. She emphasised that 'roti' is not merely a food, rather it's a symbol of "our culture, faith and respect".

Posting the video of her interaction with the man, CM Gupta urged people not to throw food at animals. In the now-viral clip, the Delhi Chief Minister, a first-time MLA, is seen approaching the man and introducing herself. Next, she appeals to him with folded hands not to throw 'roti' or any food at any animals on the road. The man agrees and greets her with folded hands.

Taking to 'X', CM Gupta wrote, "While traveling in the capital today, I saw a man throw bread from his car onto the road - presumably to feed a cow. I stopped the car and requested the man to please not do it again. Roti is not just food for us, it is a symbol of our culture, faith and respect. Throwing roti on the road forces cows and other animals to come there to eat, which not only endangers their lives but also endangers the safety of people and vehicles walking on the road."

The CM further urged people to feed animals at a 'Gaushala' or a designated place.

"Food should not be disrespected. If you want to feed animals, please do so at a Gaushala or a designated place. This is a sign of our sensitivity, responsibility and values.I appeal to all Delhiites: Do not throw roti or any food on the road. Feed animals lovingly but responsibly. Respect your culture and keep your roads safe", she added.

Take a look at the post

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's appeal comes days after her convoy was halted for nearly 15 minutes on the Haiderpur flyover after a group of cattle was seen straying on to the road. CM Gupta got out of her car to check on the animals, highlighting the government's committment to the welfare of the voiceless.

She directed her security personnel to ensure they were moved aside safely.