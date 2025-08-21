Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'

Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025

New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years? Beloved Baahubali pair will come together for...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Security Update: Gets Z-category CRPF cover after attack

Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'

Top Sites for Buying Instagram Followers That Really Work in 2025

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Signs LILPEPE Is This Cycle’s Top Meme Coin

Why Choose Thyrocare Aarogyam A? Key Tests, Benefits and How It Helps in Preventive

Shivalik Group Unveiled India’s Premium Furniture Factory in Sanand, Gujarat on Independence Day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu gets married to Varunn Jain

Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025

Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years? Beloved Baahubali pair will come together for...

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Security Update: Gets Z-category CRPF cover after attack

The CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi police. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Security Update: Gets Z-category CRPF cover after attack

TRENDING NOW

    The Central government has accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her during a public grievance hearing named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday, sources said on Thursday.

    The CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi police. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.

    The decision came a day after Gupta was allegedly attacked while interacting with citizens during a 'Jan Sunvai' event. The incident raised concerns about her safety, especially given the politically charged environment in the national capital.

    Earlier, the Delhi Police was providing security to the Delhi CM.

    Read more: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him, his mother reveals reason behind incident

    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security upgraded

    Z-category security is one of the highest levels of protection provided by the Central government and typically includes an escort of more than 20 personnel, along with close proximity guards, drivers, and escort vehicles. It is accorded only to individuals facing a high threat perception.

    Gupta, who assumed office as Delhi Chief Minister on February 20 this year, has been holding frequent 'Jan Sunvai' sessions as part of her public outreach program. Security agencies had already been reviewing her threat perception, and Tuesday's incident prompted the Centre to upgrade her protection level immediately.

    This move underscores the government's concern over the safety of top political figures, particularly in light of recent episodes of violence targeting elected representatives.

    Meanwhile, the accused in the case, Rajesh Khimji, has been sent to five days of police remand on Wednesday after being produced in a Delhi court earlier.

    A case has been registered under section 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years, and fine) against the accused.

    The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell team interrogated the accused on Wednesday.

    According to police, Rajesh Khimji came to Delhi for the first time from Rajkot by train on Tuesday morning, and stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines.

    Khimji's mother, Bhanuben, said that her son acted out of his love for dogs. She appealed to the Chief Minister for forgiveness, explaining that her family is poor.

    She shared that Rajesh, a rickshaw driver, was upset after seeing videos of dogs being taken away in Delhi and had left home, saying he was going to Ujjain. 

    (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Read more: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack: FIRST PHOTO of accused Rajesh Bhai Sakriya out, he is from...

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Harmanpreet Singh to lead 18-member Indian squad at Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, aims for FIH World Cup 2026 qualification
    Harmanpreet Singh to lead 18-member Indian squad at Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025
    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins praise from Donald Trump, reporter : 'You look fabulous'
    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins prai
    Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat, Deputy Trade Representative calls it 'commercial secret.., plus-minus...'
    Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat..
    Pakistan, Oman withdraw from Asia Cup Hockey 2025 due to..., Asian Hockey Federation reveals their replacements
    Pakistan, Oman withdraw from Asia Cup Hockey 2025 due to...
    From Ranveer Singh's beard ritual to Kartik Aaryan's face packs, 5 Bollywood men and their grooming secrets
    Ranveer Singh to Kartik Aaryan: 5 Bollywood men and their grooming secrets
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE