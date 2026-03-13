Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says 'Summer Action Plan-2026' to ensure adequate water supply

The Delhi government is surveying city wide to collect colony-wise water supply details to prepare better for the approaching summer, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. Gupta's statement came during a review of the Summer Action Plan-2026.

The Delhi government is surveying city wide to collect colony-wise water supply details to prepare better for the approaching summer, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. Gupta's statement came during a review of the Summer Action Plan-2026 with Delhi Jal Board officials, directing them to ensure there is no water shortage in capital neighbourhoods during the summer season.

"Under the summer action plan, detailed arrangements have been prepared for each assembly constituency. These include colony-wise water supply hours, tanker routes, identification of water shortage locations, and mapping of sensitive areas so that immediate action can be taken whenever required," the CM said.

The Chief Minister clarified that as part of the plan, maximum water production will be ensured from all water treatment plants in the city.

According to officials, Delhi, with a population of around 2.5 crore, need about 1,250 million gallons per day water as per standard norms. "At present, the city receives roughly 1,000 MGD, and the summer action plan has been designed to manage this gap more effectively during peak demand, and ensure adequate water supply across Delhi," the chief minister said.

Preventive measures such as cleaning underground and surface reservoirs, repairing pumping stations, maintaining equipment, and monitoring and repairing pipeline leakages have already been carried out to avoid disruption in water supply, she added.