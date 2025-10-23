FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says preparations completed for artificial rain through cloud seeding: 'First rain on...'

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 10:23 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says preparations completed for artificial rain through cloud seeding: 'First rain on...'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the completion of preparations for artificial rain through cloud seeding in the national capital. She added that experts have successfully tested it in the Burari area on Thursday. In a post on X, Gupta said that the weather department has forecasted the possibility of clouds on October 28, 29, and 30, and if conditions stay favourable, Delhi could experience its first artificial rainfall on October 29.

Delhi CM tweets on artificial rain in national capital

"Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Today, experts have successfully tested it in the Burari area. The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30. If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29," she said.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is a scientific process that helps induce rainfall by releasing certain substances, including silver iodide, into clouds to encourage them to produce rain. The particles help form ice crystals within clouds, which grow and eventually fall as raindrops.

Delhi's cloud seeding project 

The Delhi government's cloud seeding project has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons. An aircraft fitted with cloud-seeding equipment for the artificial rain experiment is stationed in Meerut, under the supervision of a team from IIT Kanpur. Last month, the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur for five cloud seeding trials. The cloud seeding operations are authorised between October 1 and November 30 and will follow strict safety, security, and air traffic control guidelines.

Delhi's air quality

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Thursday but remained in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day, aided by stronger surface winds that helped disperse pollutants. The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 305 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

