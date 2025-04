The Delhi CM stated that immediate action has been directed, with officials instructed to investigate and take strict measures.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday addressed parents' concerns about alleged harassment by certain schools. Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "Parents from various schools have been meeting me, sharing their grievances. No school has the authority to harass parents or children, threaten expulsion, or arbitrarily hike fees. There are strict rules and laws in place, and compliance is mandatory." She further warned that schools found violating these regulations would face consequences.



"We have issued notices to all schools against which complaints have been received," Gupta added, emphasizing the state government's commitment to protecting students and parents.



Earlier today, the Delhi Chief Minister, in a post on X, addressed a complaint raised during a public dialogue programme regarding Queen Mary School, Model Town, where parents alleged wrongful fee collection and expulsion of children.

आज जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम के दौरान क्वीन मैरी स्कूल, मॉडल टाउन से संबंधित एक मामला सामने आया, जिसमें बच्चों के परिजनों ने गलत तरीके से फीस वसूली और बच्चों को स्कूल से निकाले जाने की शिकायत दर्ज की।



इस विषय पर तुरंत संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को तत्काल जांच कर कड़ी और आवश्यक… pic.twitter.com/gVThK6jFTn — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 15, 2025



The CM stated that immediate action has been directed, with officials instructed to investigate and take strict measures.



CM highlighted a "Zero Tolerance" policy against injustice, exploitation, or irregularities and emphasized the Delhi Government's commitment to transparency, equal opportunity, and children's rights in education.



In her X post, Gupta wrote, "Today, during the public dialogue programme, a case related to Queen Mary School, Model Town came up, in which parents of children lodged a complaint regarding wrong collection of fees and expulsion of children from the school. Taking immediate cognizance of this matter, the concerned officials have been instructed to conduct an immediate investigation and take strict and necessary action. The Delhi Government is fully committed to transparency, equal opportunity and the protection of children's rights in the field of education. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted towards any kind of injustice, exploitation or irregularity- no laxity will be tolerated in this. Our resolve is clear--every child should have access to justice, respect and quality education.#JanSamvad #ZeroTolerance".

