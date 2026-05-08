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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews infrastructure at Roop Nagar School, flags safety concerns

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at Roop Nagar government school, reviewing safety, hygiene, and infrastructure.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : May 08, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews infrastructure at Roop Nagar School, flags safety concerns
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta carried out an unannounced visit to Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Roop Nagar, reviewing infrastructure and basic facilities while interacting directly with students inside classrooms. The inspection focused on safety standards, hygiene conditions, and overall learning environment in the government school.

Focus on Safety and Basic Facilities

During the visit, the Chief Minister assessed key aspects such as drinking water availability, sanitation, classroom conditions, heat management arrangements, and fire safety preparedness. She also spoke with students to understand their daily challenges and requirements within the school environment.

Officials were instructed to prioritise student safety and ensure that no lapses occur in essential services. The Chief Minister reportedly adopted a strict stance on maintaining standards in all government schools across the capital.

Statewide Infrastructure and Fire Safety Audits Ordered

Following the inspection, Gupta directed the education department to conduct comprehensive building structure assessments and fire safety audits in all Delhi government schools. The move aims to identify structural weaknesses and ensure compliance with safety norms across educational institutions.

Authorities have also been asked to compile detailed reports on repair needs and infrastructure upgrades required in each school. The administration has been given clear instructions to address gaps without delay.

Emphasis on Clean Water and Hygiene

Special focus was placed on ensuring access to clean drinking water and improved sanitation facilities for students. The Chief Minister stressed that basic amenities must be consistently maintained to support a healthy learning environment.

Old Infrastructure Under Review

The inspected school in Roop Nagar is nearly five decades old and has long required maintenance and structural upgrades. Officials acknowledged the need for repairs and renovation to improve safety and functionality.

Push for School System Improvements

The Delhi government stated that efforts have been underway over the past year to strengthen school infrastructure and upgrade essential facilities. The administration has positioned these reforms as part of a broader push to enhance public education standards and create safer academic spaces for students across the city.

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