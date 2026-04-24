Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures, set to launch awareness campaigns

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess preparedness under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, issuing clear and time-bound directions to all departments to strengthen measures at every level, according to a press release.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess preparedness under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, issuing clear and time-bound directions to all departments to strengthen measures at every level, according to a press release. With temperatures rising steadily and heatwave conditions intensifying, Gupta said the government is on full alert and has set a clear target of bringing heatwave-related deaths down to zero by 2030.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials from all concerned departments. The Chief Minister directed that all hospitals ensure adequate bed capacity for heat-related cases and that every ambulance is equipped with essential facilities to handle heat emergencies.

She also called for a comprehensive citywide awareness campaign to educate residents on preventive measures. Schools have been instructed to introduce a 'water bell' system to prompt students to drink water at regular intervals and prevent dehydration.CM Gupta further ordered that clean drinking water be made available across hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices and DTC bus stands.

“ORS must be accessible at all major public locations. Water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs should function seamlessly across the city. In addition, adequate arrangements for shade and drinking water for animals and birds must be ensured,” she said.

Heat Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, to ensure a scientifically robust and well-synchronised response.

Highlighting the urgency, the Chief Minister noted that Delhi has recorded unprecedented temperatures in recent years, with the mercury touching 43.7°C in 2025 and staying above 40°C for nearly 40 days over the past two to three years. In response, a comprehensive and science-based framework has been put in place. As part of early warning and preparedness, the India Meteorological Department's colour-coded alert system green, yellow, orange and red, is being used for continuous monitoring, with real-time alerts being disseminated to departments as well as the general public.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)