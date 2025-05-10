Speaking to the media after the meeting, CM Gupta emphasized that the Government hospitals in the national capital are prepared.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and other health superintendents at the secretariat to review preparedness for any "emergency." The meeting was held on Friday here. Speaking to the media after the meeting, CM Gupta emphasized that the Government hospitals in the national capital are prepared."Our government hospitals are all prepared for any situation. We have invited all the MDs and taken updates. A probe into updating on any shortage of staff or medicines is being done. The patients coming in will be treated through Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Ayushman Vyay Vandana Scheme. The administration, doctors and hospitals must be ready," she said.



On April 28, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that the Vay Vandan Yojana, which fulfils a promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will provide health benefits worth up to Rs 10 lakh to each eligible beneficiary. While speaking to ANI, Chahal said, "PM Narendra Modi had promised Delhi to give benefits of the Ayushman Yojana... The Vay Vandan Yojana, which will provide a benefit worth Rs 10 lakh to each beneficiary, is set to be implemented from today... The Delhi government had allocated a budget of Rs 2140 crores for this scheme."



Under the program, every senior citizen aged 70 and above will be eligible for comprehensive health coverage. Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss key issues such as water supply, land, DDA, road development, traffic congestion, and other important infrastructure challenges facing by the national capital.



After the meeting, Khattar said that the national capital has been facing many problems which is been pending for 15 to 20 years due to the failures of past governments. He also praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and stated that ever since Rekha Gupta became Chief Minister, the whole cabinet has been working together to solve these issues.



