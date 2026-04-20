Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews DMRC and PWD projects in Azadpur Mandi, orders faster infrastructure development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market and nearby areas, reviewing DMRC and PWD works.

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta conducted an on-ground inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market and the adjoining areas.

Reprimands Officials for non-action

She reviewed the progress of development works being undertaken by DMRC and PWD, and sought detailed updates from the concerned officials. Clear directions were issued to ensure that public movement and citizen convenience remain the highest priority during the execution of all works.

She further instructed that every project must be completed with full transparency, within the stipulated timeline, and without any compromise on quality, so that essential public facilities are delivered on schedule.

The Chief Minister also inspected the surrounding areas and directed officials to strengthen cleanliness systems, waste clearance and overall civic management.

The Delhi Government is committed to building stronger infrastructure and citizen-centric facilities across the city. Areas neglected for years are now witnessing fresh development, with the Government working in 24×7 mission mode to complete these projects on time and dedicate them to the people.