Delhi Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta received a death threat via a phone call made to the Ghaziabad PCR.

Delhi Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta received a death threat via a phone call made to the Ghaziabad PCR at around 11 p.m. on June 5, India Today reports. The Ghaziabad DCP City said that the call was receieved but the caller's phone was found switched off soon afterwards.

According to the report, the Ghaziabad police have informed the Delhi police. An investigation is underway to determine the identity and location of the caller. "North West District Police received this information from Ghaziabad Police late at night. Currently, Ghaziabad and Delhi Police are searching for the accused," said Delhi police.

Notably, the threat call to the Chief Minster comes days after threat emails to blow up two government buildings in central Delhi -- Udyog Bhawan and Nirmala Bhawan -- were recieved. Soon after, the police swung into action and evacuated the buildings. However, no explosives or bombs were detected in the buildings.

Rekha Gupta allotted official residence

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has finally been allotted an official residence -- almost 100 days after taking office.

According to top sources, Gupta has been allotted Bungalows 1/8 and 2/8 on Raj Niwas Marg. The location is close to her Assembly constituency, as she had earlier requested.

The residence is situated next to Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. However, Gupta will move in only after the bungalow is renovated. The date of her shifting is yet to be confirmed.

With inputs from ANI