INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes results-based governance, orders weekly updates

In an attempt to push the results-based governance, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has issued instructions for weekly updates of all projects exceeding Rs 5 crore.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 04:18 PM IST

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi. (File Image)
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, during a high-level meeting with the heads of all departments, issued instructions that all projects exceeding a cost of Rs 5 crore must be updated within one week on the ‘CM-Progress’ portal. The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, focused on departmental functioning, progress of ongoing projects, and plans for the upcoming financial year. During the meeting, she also directed for ‘swift and effective’ resolution of citizen grievances.

Rekha Gupta said, "Every department must continuously update progress reports of development works on their respective portals so that the general public is aware of the actual status of work and transparency in governance is maintained.” The chief minister said the Delhi government is working towards a “results-based administration,” where schemes will not remain limited to paperwork but will show clear and visible outcomes on the ground.

This will ensure effective project monitoring, timely reviews and regular oversight at the highest level. “Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every project is completed within the stipulated timeframe, each department remains accountable and citizens receive regular and accurate information about the real status of development works,” the chief minister further said.

Gupta also announced that the ‘Delhi Mitra’ portal will be launched soon. “This portal will serve as a dedicated digital platform for the swift and effective resolution of citizens grievances. All technical and administrative work related to the portal will be completed at the earliest,” she added. She said this portal “will act as a direct channel of communication between the government and citizens, making the grievance redressal process simpler, faster and more reliable than before,” The chief minister directed all departments to complete their preparations for the upcoming summer in advance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency PTI).

