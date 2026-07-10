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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for 8.8-km Mandi Road to be brought under NHAI to improve Delhi-NCR connectivity, details here

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for 8.8-km Mandi Road to be brought under NHAI to improve Delhi-NCR connectivity, details here

The Delhi CM said the route serves as a crucial link between the National Capital Region of Delhi and neighbouring economic hubs such as Gurugram and Faridabad, while playing an important role in ensuring smooth inter-state traffic movement.

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Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for 8.8-km Mandi Road to be brought under NHAI to improve Delhi-NCR connectivity, details here
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging him to declare the strategically important Mandi Road in South Delhi as a National Highway and hand over its development to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In her letter, the Chief Minister highlighted that the approximately 8.8-kilometre-long Mandi Road is a crucial transport corridor in the Delhi-NCR region, connecting Mehrauli-Gurugram Road (NH-148A) near Chhatarpur Metro Station with Gurugram-Faridabad Road at the Delhi-Haryana border.

The Delhi CM said the route serves as a crucial link between the National Capital Region of Delhi and neighbouring economic hubs such as Gurugram and Faridabad, while playing an important role in ensuring smooth inter-state traffic movement.

She mentioned in her letter that the Governing Body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC), during its 68th meeting held on September 27, 2023, had recognised the importance of Mandi Road and supported the proposal for its widening and comprehensive development.

She said that, keeping in view the strategic significance of the corridor, present and future traffic requirements, and its direct connectivity with National Highway-148A, Mandi Road should be brought under the ambit of the NHAI.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to declare Mandi Road as a National Highway and entrust its development responsibility to NHAI so that an integrated plan could be prepared, uniform engineering standards could be adopted, and timely upgradation of the important corridor could be ensured.

She said the initiative would provide better and smoother traffic facilities to daily commuters using the route. It would also further strengthen connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region and give fresh momentum to regional economic development.

The Delhi Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to positively consider the proposal and expressed hope for continued support in advancing the development of the important corridor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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