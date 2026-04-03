Delhi CM Rekha Gupta plans to set up animal welfare committees in all districts, here's all you need to know

According to an official statement, CM Gupta said the decision follows the recent reorganisation of revenue districts and aims to ensure more effective implementation of animal protection laws at the district level.

In a significant administrative move to strengthen animal welfare at the grassroots level, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has decided to constitute Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) in all 13 revenue districts of the capital.

Each committee will be headed by the respective District Magistrate (DM).

According to an official statement, CM Gupta said the decision follows the recent reorganisation of revenue districts and aims to ensure more effective implementation of animal protection laws at the district level. These SPCAs will function under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and will include experts and members associated with animal welfare.

At the state level, the Animal Welfare Board will serve as the apex body overseeing the entire framework. It will monitor the implementation of laws and provide technical and financial support to district SPCAs to significantly enhance their capacity, according to the statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister also clarified that with the new system in place, the separately functioning Delhi Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) will be dissolved. The move is expected to streamline the structure, making it more coherent and efficient.Gupta noted that with DMs leading these committees, cases of animal cruelty can be addressed more swiftly, with better monitoring and coordination on the ground. This, she said, will make the overall system more responsive and effective.

At the state level, the Animal Welfare Board will serve as the apex body overseeing the entire framework. It will monitor the implementation of laws and provide technical and financial support to district SPCAs, with the aim of significantly enhancing their capacity.

The Chief Minister also clarified that with the new system in place, the separately functioning Delhi Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) will be dissolved. The move is expected to streamline the structure, making it more coherent and efficient.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Gupta said the combined framework of the state Animal Welfare Board and district SPCAs will not only strengthen institutional mechanisms but also deliver tangible improvements in animal welfare outcomes across the capital. "Protecting animals is a mark of a sensitive and responsible society," she said, expressing confidence that these steps will help make Delhi a more humane and accountable city.