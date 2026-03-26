Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami, says, 'worshipping daughters filled my heart'

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed Kanya Pujan at her residence. CM Gupta said that daughters are a blessing, a source of strength, and a sacred manifestation of the divine. She noted that Durga Ashtami reminds us that every girl embodies the radiant form of Adi Shakti.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed Kanya Pujan at her residence. CM Gupta said that daughters are a blessing, a source of strength, and a sacred manifestation of the divine. She noted that Durga Ashtami reminds us that every girl embodies the radiant form of Adi Shakti.

She added that the love and respect for daughters bring purity and positivity to life. The Chief Minister prayed for happiness and prosperity in every home and for the continued blessings of Maa Durga on all.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on her X handle, shared photographs with Kanyas and wrote, 'Daughters are symbols of good fortune, embodiments of strength, and the sacred blessings of a mother. On this sacred occasion of Kanya Pujan today, worshipping daughters filled my heart with profound emotion. Durga Ashtami teaches us that every daughter embodies the radiant form of the primordial divine energy. Their affection and honor infuse life with purity and auspiciousness.'

She added, ' This is my prayer to the Mother: May she continue to shower her grace upon all, may the light of happiness and prosperity spread in every home, and may the love of daughters forever illuminate our lives. Millions of salutations at the feet of the Mother.'