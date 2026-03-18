Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to Lt Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, discuss key issues

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas along with her Cabinet colleagues. The meeting mainly discussed alignment between the elected government and administrative leadership in the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas along with her Cabinet colleagues. The meeting mainly discussed alignment between the elected government and administrative leadership in the national capital.

According to the information accessed by the Chief Minister’s Office, the interaction was mainly about major public welfare initiatives and bigger development priorities for Delhi. Both sides reviewed areas where coordination between departments and administrative authorities could help improve governance outcomes. The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts to streamline decision-making and execution of projects in the city. Officials highlighted that regular dialogue between the Chief Minister’s office and the Lieutenant Governor’s office is considered important for ensuring smoother implementation of policies, particularly in areas involving multiple agencies.

The meeting marked a positive step towards strengthening the shared commitment to inclusive development and public service in Delhi. Discussions were held on key public welfare initiatives and the vision of transforming Delhi into a modern, world-class capital.

The Chief Minister emphasized that continuous dialogue and coordination between the government and administration are essential for ensuring effective governance and the overall progress of the city. The chief minister also reiterated the Delhi Government’s commitment to working with dedication for the bright future and holistic development of every citizen.