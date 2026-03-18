FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Explained: Why have Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain not retaliated to Iran's attacks?

Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed auction row at The Hundred

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to Lt Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, discuss key issues

Vyana Integrates AI-Driven Insights to Improve Physiotherapy Recovery Outcomes

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Nora Fatehi blames makers for 'vulgar' lyrics controversy, says 'we're not nepo kids, have little power'

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, timing, ritual, significance, full calendar of Goddess Durga’s nine forms

Gudi Padwa 2026:When is Marathi New Year, March 19 or 20? Know date, significance and more

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer set to make history, beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal records; details here

TMC's Kirti Azad says, CM Mamata Banerjee 'destined' to be next Prime Minister: 'No one can match her performance'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Explained: Why have Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain not retaliated to Iran's attacks?

Explained: Why have Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain not retaliated?

Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed auction row at The Hundred

Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to Lt Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, discuss key issues

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas along with her Cabinet colleagues. The meeting mainly discussed alignment between the elected government and administrative leadership in the national capital. 

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to Lt Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, discuss key issues
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to Delhi LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas along with her Cabinet colleagues. The meeting mainly discussed alignment between the elected government and administrative leadership in the national capital. 

According to the information accessed by the Chief Minister’s Office, the interaction was mainly about major public welfare initiatives and bigger development priorities for Delhi. Both sides reviewed areas where coordination between departments and administrative authorities could help improve governance outcomes. The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts to streamline decision-making and execution of projects in the city. Officials highlighted that regular dialogue between the Chief Minister’s office and the Lieutenant Governor’s office is considered important for ensuring smoother implementation of policies, particularly in areas involving multiple agencies. 

The meeting marked a positive step towards strengthening the shared commitment to inclusive development and public service in Delhi. Discussions were held on key public welfare initiatives and the vision of transforming Delhi into a modern, world-class capital. 

The Chief Minister emphasized that continuous dialogue and coordination between the government and administration are essential for ensuring effective governance and the overall progress of the city. The chief minister also reiterated the Delhi Government’s commitment to working with dedication for the bright future and holistic development of every citizen. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed auction row at The Hundred
Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to Lt Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, discuss key issues
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to Lt Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu
Vyana Integrates AI-Driven Insights to Improve Physiotherapy Recovery Outcomes
Vyana Integrates AI-Driven Insights to Improve Physiotherapy Recovery Outcomes
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Nora Fatehi blames makers for 'vulgar' lyrics controversy, says 'we're not nepo kids, have little power'
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Nora Fatehi blames makers for 'vulgar' lyrics
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral
Amid Iran’s powerful strategist Ali Larijani’s death rumours, his politically influential family, wife, net worth
Amid Iran’s Ali Larijani’s death rumours, his politically influential family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement