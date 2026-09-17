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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, donates blood, urges citizens to serve society

As per the release, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself donated blood, participating in the campaign and sending a message to the people of Delhi to come forward in the service of humanity.

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ANI

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, donates blood, urges citizens to serve society
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta donates blood at camp (Photo/ANI)
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As part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, being observed from September 17 to October 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Delhi Government organised a mega blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium on Thursday.

As per the release, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself donated blood, participating in the campaign and sending a message to the people of Delhi to come forward in the service of humanity.

The Chief Minister said that, inspired by the Prime Minister’s 25 years of selfless and dedicated public life, the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ is strengthening the spirit of service and public participation in Delhi. Blood donation is not merely the act of giving blood, but a noble pledge that strengthens the sacred bond of humanity, compassion and empathy. A total of 2,080 units of blood were collected at the camp.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Ministers of the Delhi Government, MLAs and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. Harsh Malhotra said that blood donation is ‘Mahadaan’ and there can be no greater act of service than saving the life of someone in need.

He said that as the Prime Minister’s birthday is being observed as a day of service, this resolve to serve the public should continue to inspire everyone towards service. Joining this spirit of service, the people of Delhi participated with great enthusiasm, affection and dedication, giving this noble campaign for the service of humanity the character of public participation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, this resolve by citizens to serve, support and stand for humanity sends a meaningful message. She appealed to those who could not donate blood today to voluntarily donate blood in the future when they are eligible and become part of this campaign of service.

Blood donation is not only a gift of life, but also our sacred duty towards humanity and the nation. She paid tribute to the entire ‘Team Delhi’ participating in this resolve to serve and thanked all the blood donors.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that a mega blood donation camp was organised in Delhi today on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with the spirit of service and public participation. Inspired by Prime Minister Ji’s spirit of public service, thousands of people in Delhi voluntarily participated in blood donation. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself donated blood, participating in the campaign and urging the people of Delhi to come forward for this noble cause.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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