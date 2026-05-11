Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Delh's Gauri Shankar Mandir on PM Modi’s call for Somnath’s 75th anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Mandir in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, performing Jalabhishek along with cabinet colleagues.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday offered special prayers on the clarion call of PM Shri Narendra Modi as he too offers prayers at Somnath Mandir. On the occasion of the completion of 75 glorious years of the reconstruction of Somnath, she offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Mandir in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, performing Jalabhishek along with cabinet colleagues Shri Parvesh Verma, Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Shri Kapil Mishra. She also had the privilege of joining the grand event at the Somnath temple through a live telecast.

CM Rekha Gupta offers a prayer on the occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Taking to X, CM Rekha Gupta wrote, "On the sacred occasion of completing 75 glorious years of the reconstruction of Somnath, the entire nation is today celebrating 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' in the dignified presence of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. On this historic occasion, the Honourable Prime Minister ji performed worship, rituals, and jalabhishek with full rites and procedures at Shri Somnath Temple. This is not merely the journey of the reconstruction of a temple, but an immortal symbol of the revival of India's eternal consciousness, cultural pride, and national self-respect."

"Participating in the live broadcast of this historic occasion, [she] performed worship, rituals, and jalabhishek at the ancient Gauri Shankar Temple located in Chandni Chowk, and prayed to Devadhidev Mahadev for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of all countrymen. Somnath is not just a temple, but a symbol of India's unbroken faith and spiritual strength. Even after countless invasions and destructions, the reconstruction of Somnath conveys the message that India's culture, devotion, and eternal consciousness are everlasting," she added.

"Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister ji, India today is reestablishing its cultural identity with new splendour through the mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage." From Kashi Vishwanath to Kedarnath, and from Mahakal Lok to Somnath, this era is witnessing the revival of India's cultural consciousness.

On this occasion, Cabinet colleague Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh ji, Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa ji, Shri Kapil Mishra ji, along with a large number of devotees, were present," she concluded.

सोमनाथ पुनर्निर्माण के 75 गौरवशाली वर्ष पूर्ण होने के पावन अवसर पर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में आज सम्पूर्ण राष्ट्र “सोमनाथ स्वाभिमान पर्व” मना रहा है।



इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने श्री सोमनाथ मंदिर में पूर्ण विधि-विधान के… pic.twitter.com/jxSJ3o8qgW — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 11, 2026

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta flagged off several ambulances and vans under a joint initiative of 'Apna Ghar Ashram' and the Delhi government for the rescue and care of homeless and sick people in the city. Speaking to reporters at the event, Gupta said the initiative aims to provide treatment and shelter to people living on the streets who are unwell and without support."Today we have dispatched the ambulance and van from Apna Ashram, through which homeless and sick people in the city will be rescued and brought to the ashram. They will be treated and cared for there," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, on Sunday, Rekha Gupta announced the 'Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons' on the occasion of Mother's Day, and a budget of Rs 3.5 crore has also been allocated for this scheme in the current financial year. This initiative is designed for young individuals who are transitioning out of government-run 'Aftercare Homes' and striving to build a better future for themselves.

(With ANI inputs)