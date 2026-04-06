Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, shares details on govt's water, power management for summer season

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu on Monday and shared detailed information regarding the Delhi Government’s preparedness for the upcoming summer season. Discussions were held on key areas including water supply, power management, healthcare services, and disaster management.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu on Monday and shared detailed information regarding the Delhi Government’s preparedness for the upcoming summer season. Discussions were held on key areas including water supply, power management, healthcare services, and disaster management.

The Chief Minister said that the government’s priority is to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience during the summer. She added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure smooth services and effective management across the city.

CM Rekha Gupta on April 3 had launched a decisive and comprehensive campaign against air pollution in the national capital. While announcing this initiative, the Chief Minister stated that, following the historic Green Budget of 2026-27, the Delhi Government has implemented the Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan - 2026.

This plan represents a concrete step towards translating the vision of clean, green, and sustainable urban development into reality.

Few days prior, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has set a target to plant over 70 lakh trees and shrubs in collaboration with 22 departments under the Green Action Plan 2026-27.

Sirsa, in a X post, wrote, "Under the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister Smt. @gupta_rekha Ji, a target has been set to plant over 70 lakh trees and shrubs in collaboration with 22 departments under the Green Action Plan 2026-27. This is not just about tree plantation, but a commitment to making Delhi's future clean, healthy, and green."