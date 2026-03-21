Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets JP Nadda, discusses strengthening healthcare services in the capital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister JP Nadda. During the meeting, discussions were held on making Delhi’s healthcare services more accessible, robust, and citizen-centric.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, JP Nadda. During the meeting, discussions were held on making Delhi’s healthcare services more accessible, robust, and citizen-centric. They also deliberated on the effective implementation of key public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is continuously working towards Delhi’s development and ensuring better health and well-being for every citizen.

As the Navratri festival started, CM Rekha Gupta visited Jhandewalan Mandir on March 19, Thursday, to pray for the well-being of Delhi and its people on the first day of Navratri. During her visit, she greeted other worshippers on the occasion.

Talking about the festival, she said Navratri symbolises the country's rich cultural heritage, devotion and strength. She offered prayers to goddess Durga at the temple and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of Delhi, said a Delhi CMO statement.

The Chaitra Navratri is a sacred festival which is part of the Indian culture that symbolizes power, faith, and new beginnings.