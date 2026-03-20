Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, flags off 300 e-buses; details here

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta flagged off 300 electric buses, sending the fleet strength of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to 6,100. Gupta said her government is continuously working to reduce the losses of the DTC and improve public transport services.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Shri Vijender Gupta. During the meeting, they held a meaningful discussion on preparations for the upcoming budget session and various legislative matters related to Delhi’s development. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Delhi government is fully committed to presenting a budget that advances Delhi’s growth and fulfils the aspirations of its people.

CM Rekha Gupta meets Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shri Vijender Gupta



"I paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shri Vijender Gupta. On this occasion, a meaningful dialogue was held regarding preparations for the upcoming Budget Session and various legislative matters related to the development of Delhi. Our government is fully committed to presenting a budget that fosters Delhi's progress and fulfills the aspirations of the people," she wrote on X.

Delhi CM flags off 300 EV buses

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta flagged off 300 electric buses, sending the fleet strength of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to 6,100. Gupta said her government is continuously working to reduce the losses of the DTC and improve public transport services. "We will convert the entire DTC fleet into electric vehicles (EV) buses. The Delhi government is working towards last-mile connectivity. The government is also releasing the EV subsidy amount, which was pending for the last several years," she said.



आज इंद्रप्रस्थ बस डिपो से 300 नई EV बसों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर जनता को समर्पित किया।



यह कदम दिल्ली की रफ्तार को नई दिशा देता है। अब सफर और आसान होगा, कनेक्टिविटी और तेज़ होगी। पिछले एक वर्ष में 2000 से अधिक EV बसों को DTC के बेड़े में शामिल किया गया है। सार्वजनिक परिवहन को पूरी तरह… pic.twitter.com/msIp47lcrH March 20, 2026

Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta held pre-budget consultation with gig workers, labourers, farmers and representatives from rural areas of the national capital, assuring that their interests were a priority for her government. The Delhi government will table its annual budget for 2025-26 in the upcoming Budget session beginning from March 23. The budget is scheduled to be presented on March 24 by Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio. Separate meetings were organised for each group, where participants shared their experiences and put forward their concerns, suggestions and expectations.



(With inputs from PTI)