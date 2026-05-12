Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes surprise LNJP visit on International Nurses Day, highlights 27-fold Stipend hike for interns

Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday honoured nurses during a surprise hospital visit on International Nurses Day.

On International Nurses Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a surprise visit to LNJP hospital to honour 'the extraordinary nurses who stand beside patients with compassion, courage and care in their most difficult moments." Paying tribute to nurses, Gupta said, "Your service is not just a job, but the greatest worship of humanity."

Delhi CM's surprise visit to LNJP hospital

"Heartfelt wishes to all of you nurse sisters on International Nurses Day. The surprise visit to LNJP Hospital truly surprised me as well. Medicines are treated in hospitals, but it is your smile that gives patients courage."

"Doctors provide treatment, but patients receive motherly affection, trust, and care from nurses. Many times, family is far away, but the nurse becomes the patient's greatest support. Your service is not just a job, but the greatest worship of humanity.

"Our government has undertaken the task of giving new strength to their honour, confidence, and better future by making a historic 27-fold increase in the stipend of nursing interns. The role of the nursing community in the health system is also being further strengthened through new appointments."

Your dedication instils hope, trust, and new energy in the lives of millions of families. May God grant you excellent health and the strength for continuous service,' adds Delhi CM on her post on X.

Most recently, CM Rekha Gupta, along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP leader Biswajit Daimary, visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Tuesday to seek blessings ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in ceremony as Assam Chief Minister in his second term. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, while interacting with the media, remarked, "It is the blessing of Maa Kamakhya that a BJP government is being formed in Assam for the third time. We are working to fulfil PM Modi's resolve of making Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Rekha Gupta congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma

Further, Gupta extended heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, on his historic victory and oath-taking ceremony. 'Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, this double-engine government in Assam is setting new benchmarks in development and good governance. The efficiency and unwavering dedication to public service of the Honorable Chief Minister Ji for the all-round upliftment of Assam are commendable. Under his dynamic leadership, the resolve for a prosperous and developed Assam is being realized, and the aspirations of the people are being fulfilled," she wrote on X.