Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes caste remarks, stirs controversy, says Brahmins...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sparks controversy by praising Brahmins as "flames of knowledge" at the All India Brahmin Conference in Pitampura, while criticizing the previous AAP government for Delhi's slow progress.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 08:43 PM IST

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi.
In a comment that may trigger caste-based controversy and polarization on the caste line, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had made a comment praising Brahmins.  Speaking the All India Brahmin Conference organised by Shri Brahmin Sabha in Delhi's Pitampura Sunday, she said that Brahmins "ignite the flame of knowledge in our society". The BJP leader said, "If anyone is igniting the flame of knowledge in society, it is our Brahmin community. They worship not only scriptures but also weapons. Only through weapons and scriptures can we protect society and the country today."

Rekha Gupta: Brahmins ignite flames of knowledge

In what may be called an attempt to appease the Brahmins, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "By igniting the flame of knowledge, propagating religion, and fostering a spirit of goodwill, the Brahmin community has always worked for the benefit of society. No matter which government is in power, it should work for the welfare of the Brahmin community to take them forward." 

Rekha Gupta slams previous Delhi government

Exploiting the occasion to slam the previous AAP government, Rekha Gupta said, "Please continue to offer your suggestions on how we can further our cause in Delhi, as there is a huge backlog. For 27 years, Delhi has been moving at a slow pace. Now is the time to shift gears and accelerate the process because it seems that the states around us have surpassed us. If we all work together in the interest of Delhi and its people, then Delhi will surely be established as a Viksit Delhi."

