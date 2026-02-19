Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Lt. Governor VK Saxena inaugurates 25 new Atal Canteens in national capital; ensures food with dignity to economically weaker sections

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta inaugurated 25 new Atal Canteens in Delhi on Thursday, digitally from Nursery Basti in Krishna Nagar. They also sat with people and ate a meal at the atal canteen.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta inaugurated 25 new Atal Canteens in Delhi on Thursday, digitally from Nursery Basti in Krishna Nagar. They also sat with people and ate a meal at the atal canteen.

Atal canteen in Delhi

The Atal Canteen initiative was launched on 25 December lin 2025 on the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The total number of Atal Canteens in Delhi has increased to 71 with the latest inauguration. These canteens are located across several parts of the city to ensure people receive clean and nutritious meals at affordable prices, beneficial for poor families, as Lt. Governor Saxena mentioned. Under this scheme, economically weaker sections, migrant workers, students who have come to Delhi for education, rickshaw pullers, sanitation workers, domestic helpers and daily wage labourers will recieve affordable food.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that the Atal Canteens are dedicated to those who work hard every day to support their families. She metione dthat it is government’s responsibility to ensure that poor, labourers, street vendors, construction workers and rickshaw pullers have access to affordable, dignified and nutritious food, with a sense of dignity and security. She announced that the Government aims to increase the number of Atal Canteens to 100 in the near future so that a larger section of society may benefit from the scheme.

The canteens are being operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and are aimed particularly at providing nutritious and hygienic meals at a nominal cost of ₹5 to the working class and other needy citizens.

Delhi government's effort to ensure food to everyone

The Delhi Government is providing a subsidy of ₹25 per meal to ensure that needy citizens receive food with dignity. Regular monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to maintain quality, hygiene and transparency.

Delhi CM also mentioned that her government is working on the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” to ensure that no one in Delhi sleeps hungry. Clean, wholesome and balanced meals are being served at just ₹5, providing substantial relief to low-income groups. She further informed that balanced meals comprising dal, rice, roti and vegetables are being served in all canteens.

What steps are taken by the government?

A digital token system and CCTV monitoring have been introduced.

Meals are served in steel plates and billing is fully computerised.

Creation of an Atal Canteen corpus fund to encourage public participation, enabling individuals and organisations to sponsor meals on special occasions.

Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Shri Ashish Sood stated that the Government is fully committed to realising the resolve of Antyodaya reaching and uplifting the last person in society. He informed that since the launch of the Atal Canteen scheme on 25 December, a total of 1,458,301 people have availed themselves of nutritious meals at ₹5 within 57 days.

He further stated that during the past 56 days, 46 Atal Canteens had been operational, serving an average of nearly 26,000 people daily. Each canteen has served more than 31,000 people on average. He announced that 25 additional canteens will soon be launched, which will benefit over 50,000 needy individuals every day.

He added that the Atal Canteen scheme is not merely a food distribution initiative but a comprehensive effort to extend support to the most vulnerable sections of society. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government is working on the principle of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in the queue.