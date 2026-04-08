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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu conduct inspection of Yamuna Ghats, assess cleanup progress

During the visit, the LG and CM reviewed various aspects of the ghat's maintenance, including boat operations and the condition of the iron bridge.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 01:42 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu conduct inspection of Yamuna Ghats, assess cleanup progress
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a joint inspection at Vasudev Ghat on Wednesday to assess the city's preparedness for the upcoming summer and rainy seasons.

During the visit, the LG and CM reviewed various aspects of the ghat's maintenance, including boat operations and the condition of the iron bridge.

Speaking to reporters, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasised a collaborative delhi administration approach to address the capital's civic challenges.

"You can see the challenges of Delhi; everyone is aware of them. We are working with a 'whole of Delhi administration' approach. We have discussed with the Chief Minister, the entire cabinet, and the administration that everyone will be involved in this effort," the LG said.

He further said that he, along with the Chief Minister, will continue to conduct these inspections to ensure a constant focus on challenges in the summer and rainy seasons."We are here to assess the challenges for the summer and rainy seasons, along with issues like cleanliness. The Chief Minister and I will continue to conduct these inspections to ensure constant focus on these issues," Sandhu added.

Underscoring Delhi's significance in the national vision, the LG said that the capital plays a critical role in the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'."Delhi is the capital, and it plays a critical role. We hope that if not revolutionary, then incremental changes will keep happening," he remarked.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the central government for regularising Delhi's unauthorised colonies on an "As Is, Where Is" basis under the Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme, noting that the new framework allows for the regularisation of 1,531 colonies without requiring layout plan approval. Furthermore, she mentioned that all plots and buildings within these colonies will be treated as residential.

Addressing a press conference at the National Media Centre, she mentioned that joint surveys will be conducted by revenue officials under strict timelines. The DDA-GIS survey will be completed within 7 days, resolve deficiencies within 15 days, and issue conveyance deeds within 45 days. She also noted that out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, 511 are being regularised immediately.

"In 2019, the Government launched the PM-UDAY scheme for unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Under this, residents were granted ownership transfer and mortgage rights. So far, around 40,000 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips have been issued, though technical problems slowed progress, particularly with layout plan approvals. Thanks to the intervention of the Prime Minister and the Urban Ministry, a major step has now been taken. Delhi has about 50 lakh residents in unauthorised colonies, about 10 lakh families. The new scheme allows regularisation of 1,531 colonies, without requiring layout plan approval. All plots and buildings will be treated as residential," said CM Gupta.

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