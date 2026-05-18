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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Metro Monday’ after PM Modi’s save fuel appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. After the meeting, CM Gupta boarded Metro from Kashmere Gate Station to ITO Metro Station to reach her office. From ITO she took a feeder bus to reach her office at the Delhi Secretariat.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 18, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Metro Monday’ after PM Modi’s save fuel appeal
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Metro Monday’ after PM Modi’s save fuel appeal
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. After the meeting, CM Gupta boarded Metro from Kashmere Gate Station to ITO Metro Station to reach her office. From ITO she took a feeder bus to reach her office at the Delhi Secretariat. 

Ministers Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj accompanied her during this journey  as she launched ‘Metro Monday’. ⁠The initiative by the government promotes public transport, fuel conservation, and citizen participation under ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’. 

After reaching the station, she took an electric feeder bus to reach her office at the Delhi Secretariat. She was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj during the journey.Aimed at promoting public transport, fuel conservation under the wider 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' framework, the initiative saw widespread adoption on its first day. Following the Chief Minister's call, various ministers and senior officials of the Delhi Government used public vehicles to commute via the Metro and other modes of public transport to reach their respective offices. 

During the launch, Chief Minister Gupta appealed to citizens to use public transport as much as possible, emphasising that the move would significantly help conserve fuel for the nation and reduce pollution in the city. “I would like to request all citizens that we all should use public transport as much as possible. This will not only save fuel for the country but is also extremely essential for our Delhi.  

Today, under the call of “Metro Monday,” I, all my fellow ministers, legislators, and officials have made efforts to ensure that today there is maximum use of the metro or public transport. In the same vein, we too have reached here by metro today. It is heartening to see that many people of Delhi have also decided to travel via metro today. My heartfelt thanks to everyone. Let us together make Delhi even better," said CM Gupta. 

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a series of administrative and public initiatives, which included "two days work-from-home," "Metro Monday," a one-year freeze on official foreign visits and an appeal for a weekly "No Vehicle Day." 

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