FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model

Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor

PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video

Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now

Taming the Tempest: How Stockity Manages Technical Turbulence for Traders

From Vision to Impact: Simran Khokha's Contribution to Semiconductors and Safety Standards

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education mo

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after getting released from Tihar Jail - Watch video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the CM Shri School at Sarojini Nagar. The foundation stones for 75 CM Shri School projects across the Capital were also laid.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 10:25 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the CM Shri School at Sarojini Nagar. The foundation stones for 75 CM Shri School projects across the Capital were also laid. This initiative of the Delhi Government has been launched in accordance with the National Education Policy to provide modern, technology-integrated and improved education.

On the occasion, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, stating that within a year the government has made commendable progress towards fulfilling its commitments in the field of education. Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta said that CM Shri Schools are not merely new buildings, but an initiative to make Delhi’s children globally competitive.

Education Minister Shri Ashish Sood, public representatives, senior officials of the Education Department, teachers, parents and a large number of students were present at the event. The Union Education Minister described the establishment of 75 CM Shri Schools as a significant achievement and said that by developing them as institutions of high standards, the Delhi Government has set an example. These schools will provide children from economically weaker, lower and middle-income families with modern facilities and technologically advanced education comparable to private schools.

The Union Education Minister noted that hundreds of thousands of students are pursuing education in Delhi and that it is the government’s responsibility to effectively implement the National Education Policy. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Delhi Government is playing an active role in advancing school education, higher education and research-oriented learning in the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education mo
Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
India's Super 8 opponents in T20I WC 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor
Salim Khan is 'stable in ICU, but under close observation': Lilavati Hospital
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: India–France strengthens bilateral ties
Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event
Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
Aamir, Randeep: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement