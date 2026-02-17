Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the CM Shri School at Sarojini Nagar. The foundation stones for 75 CM Shri School projects across the Capital were also laid.

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the CM Shri School at Sarojini Nagar. The foundation stones for 75 CM Shri School projects across the Capital were also laid. This initiative of the Delhi Government has been launched in accordance with the National Education Policy to provide modern, technology-integrated and improved education.

On the occasion, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, stating that within a year the government has made commendable progress towards fulfilling its commitments in the field of education. Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta said that CM Shri Schools are not merely new buildings, but an initiative to make Delhi’s children globally competitive.

Education Minister Shri Ashish Sood, public representatives, senior officials of the Education Department, teachers, parents and a large number of students were present at the event. The Union Education Minister described the establishment of 75 CM Shri Schools as a significant achievement and said that by developing them as institutions of high standards, the Delhi Government has set an example. These schools will provide children from economically weaker, lower and middle-income families with modern facilities and technologically advanced education comparable to private schools.

The Union Education Minister noted that hundreds of thousands of students are pursuing education in Delhi and that it is the government’s responsibility to effectively implement the National Education Policy. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Delhi Government is playing an active role in advancing school education, higher education and research-oriented learning in the country.