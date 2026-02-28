FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Double-decker bus in Delhi after 40 years! CM Rekha Gupta introduces emission free ride: Features, pre-booking and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched double-decker bus service in the national capital on Friday. The double-decker bus is a low-floor, 65-seater vehicle that is fully electric and emission-free.

Vanshika Tyagi

Feb 28, 2026

Double-decker bus in Delhi after 40 years! CM Rekha Gupta introduces emission free ride: Features, pre-booking and more
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched double-decker bus service in the national capital on Friday. "To further expand our tourism sector, these double-decker buses... today, after many years, will once again hit the roads of Delhi. I want to thank the Hinduja Group for gifting us this bus as part of their CSR program. Through this bus, we will create a fixed route to showcase Delhi's culture, history, and monuments. This will help develop a new tourism sector..." she added.

What are its features?

The double-decker bus is a low-floor, 65-seater vehicle that is fully electric and emission-free. Delhi CM said that the bus will operate on a fixed tourism circuit covering Delhi's cultural, historical, and heritage landmarks. The inaugural route began from the Shaheed Smarak and includes destinations such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

"We are developing a new tourism route so that our tourists can visit places like the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya... Pre-booking for these buses will be possible, and tourists will be able to have a wonderful experience," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said that the state government aims to provide a global experience in a global city. "Today is a splendid day. To boost tourism, double-decker buses have started in Delhi from today and after years, Delhiites will get this experience... We are going to start 2 more buses for the tourists who will come to Delhi... We want to provide a global experience in a global city, and this is a step in that direction..." he stated.

(ANI inputs)

