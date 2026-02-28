First LGBTQ MP of India: Mamata Banerjee picks this Supreme Court lawyer ahead of RS polls
Double-decker bus in Delhi after 40 years! CM Rekha Gupta introduces emission free ride: Features, pre-booking and more
Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Taliban government open to 'negotiate' after Islamabad bombs Kabul, Kandahar
Donald Trump directs US federal agencies to immediately halt use of Anthropic AI technology: 'Never allow woke company to dictate'
Bolivian military plane crashes onto busy road after skidding off runway during landing; 15 killed, horrific visuals emerge
Gold, silver prices today, February 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Epstein Files: ‘Saw nothing, did nothing’, says former US president Bill Clinton in testimony to Congress
ChatGPT may soon launch 'Naughty Chats' feature for adult conversations; here's all you need to know
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags capital’s first double decker tourist bus, check fare, route, details
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s semis hopes stay alive as Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed star for England in thriller vs New Zealand
INDIA
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched double-decker bus service in the national capital on Friday. The double-decker bus is a low-floor, 65-seater vehicle that is fully electric and emission-free.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched double-decker bus service in the national capital on Friday. "To further expand our tourism sector, these double-decker buses... today, after many years, will once again hit the roads of Delhi. I want to thank the Hinduja Group for gifting us this bus as part of their CSR program. Through this bus, we will create a fixed route to showcase Delhi's culture, history, and monuments. This will help develop a new tourism sector..." she added.
The double-decker bus is a low-floor, 65-seater vehicle that is fully electric and emission-free. Delhi CM said that the bus will operate on a fixed tourism circuit covering Delhi's cultural, historical, and heritage landmarks. The inaugural route began from the Shaheed Smarak and includes destinations such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.
"We are developing a new tourism route so that our tourists can visit places like the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya... Pre-booking for these buses will be possible, and tourists will be able to have a wonderful experience," she said.
Meanwhile, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said that the state government aims to provide a global experience in a global city. "Today is a splendid day. To boost tourism, double-decker buses have started in Delhi from today and after years, Delhiites will get this experience... We are going to start 2 more buses for the tourists who will come to Delhi... We want to provide a global experience in a global city, and this is a step in that direction..." he stated.
(ANI inputs)