Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Arpan' to turn old clothes into help for needy, tackle textile waste

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Arpan' used clothing donation centre at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station. The scheme tackles textile waste and promotes the circular economy. Citizens can donate old usable clothes for reuse, recycling or upcycling.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated 'Arpan', a used clothing donation centre, at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station.

This initiative, launched with the aim of tackling the challenge of growing textile waste in the capital and promoting a circular economy, is being considered a new model of environmental protection and social participation.

The government says that a large amount of such clothes remain lying in homes, which, despite being usable, are considered useless and thrown away. The 'Arpan' campaign will work towards distributing such clothes to the needy and promoting their reuse.

How will 'Arpan' work?

Through "Arpan" donation centres, citizens will be able to deposit their old but usable clothes. These clothes will then be sorted and, depending on their condition, will be reused, recycled, or upcycled.

According to experts, waste from the textile industry is becoming a significant part of urban waste. Therefore, reusing clothes is not only a means of reducing waste, but also helps conserve natural resources and reduce environmental pressure.

10 more donation centres at Delhi metro stations

The Delhi government has informed that this initiative will not be limited to just one station. In the next phase of the campaign, 'Arpan' donation centres will be set up at 10 Delhi Metro stations.

The metro stations have been chosen so that a large number of people can easily participate in this campaign. Establishing donation centres at these locations, which see millions of daily commuters, is expected to make the clothing collection process more efficient.