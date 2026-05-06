FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK Planning To Support Vijay's TVK, Join Government | DMK

Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK Planning To Support Vijay's TVK, Join Government | DMK

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government, CM says, 'women turned away from violence, fear'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin visit temple

'Not a serious cricket team': DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 playoff race

DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 play

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units, announces action plan for heatwave

The meeting reviewed the progress of key water-related projects, with the Chief Minister directing officials to ensure there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand periods.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : May 06, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units, announces action plan for heatwave
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units from the Delhi Secretariat to provide on-ground assistance to residents amid the ongoing severe heatwave in the national capital.

According to officials, these mobile units will deliver essential services, including clean drinking water, ORS packets, first aid support and distribution of cotton gamchas (towels) and caps to help citizens cope with extreme temperatures.

In addition, the Delhi Chief Minister also released a Heat Action Plan booklet aimed at strengthening public awareness and improving preparedness to deal with heatwave conditions across the city.

Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, and take adequate precautions during peak heat hours.In case of emergencies, citizens can seek assistance through the 112 helpline.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess the city's water management strategy for the summer months.

The meeting reviewed the progress of key water-related projects, with the Chief Minister directing officials to ensure there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand periods.

She stressed that every complaint must be addressed promptly and warned that negligence would invite strict action.

"Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages," CM Gupta said.

The meeting was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board.Highlighting preparedness for the summer season, the Chief Minister said the government has tightened monitoring mechanisms at all levels to ensure smooth and balanced water supply across the city.

All major water treatment plants--Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana and Dwarka--have been directed to operate at peak capacity.

The government is also coordinating with Haryana to monitor ammonia levels in raw water to ensure uninterrupted functioning of treatment plants. Areas facing water shortages have been identified, and targeted arrangements have been made to bridge supply gaps.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government, CM says, 'women turned away from violence, fear'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin visit temple
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units, announces action plan for heatwave
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units, announces action plan
'Not a serious cricket team': DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 playoff race
DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 play
Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prabhas' Spirit being postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Nayanthara's film? Makers break silence
Is Prabhas' Spirit being postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan film?
IPL 2026: MI star Tilak Varma’s sweet gesture for female fan at Wankhede goes viral - Watch
IPL 2026: MI star Tilak Varma’s sweet gesture for female fan at Wankhede
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement