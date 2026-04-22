Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

During the event, CM Gupta said that the government is working 24/7 to provide drinking water to every resident in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated new Water ATMs in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and dedicated them to public service. Further, water ATM cards were also distributed to residents on the occasion. The Chief Minister said that the government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore to further strengthen water supply and ensure clean drinking water reaches every household, calling it a strong foundation for building a “Viksit Delhi.”

During the event, CM Gupta said that the government is working 24/7 to provide drinking water to every resident in the city. “This is a first-of-its-kind big water ATM which will provide cold 30 litres per day of clean drinking RO water. Today, you have a government which is taking up so many projects for the development of unauthorised colonies and Jhuggis,” Gupta said while addressing the public.

The chief minister also said that the government is working towards providing all the Jhuggis in unauthorised colonies with Pucca homes. “The day will come when every jhuggi resident in Delhi will have a pucca house. I will work continuously for this. Delhi has around 700 jhuggi clusters in which lakhs of people live,” she added.

आज शालीमार बाग विधानसभा के एयू ब्लॉक, सोम बाजार रोड, एए झुग्गी और सीए ब्लॉक में नए वॉटर एटीएम का उद्घाटन कर उन्हें जनता की सेवा में समर्पित किया। साथ ही नागरिकों को वॉटर एटीएम कार्ड भी वितरित किए गए।



आधुनिक 5-स्टेज RO तकनीक से सुसज्जित ये वॉटर एटीएम हर घंटे 2000 लीटर शुद्ध पेयजल… pic.twitter.com/zaxhdjnCWh — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 22, 2026

Equipped with modern 5-stage RO technology, these Water ATMs will provide 2,000 litres of purified drinking water per hour, ensuring clean, safe, and convenient access to water for citizens.

Around eight water ATMs have been installed across the CM’s Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, which are a part of the CSR initiative of Indian Oil Company. The CM also requested residents of unauthorised colonies not to set up new jhuggis which block roads and create problems for others.

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta inspected the cleaning work of the Munak Canal and the under-construction Chhath Ghat in CA Block of Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency. She said, "Clear instructions have been given to the officials that all works should be completed within the stipulated timeframe with high quality, so that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Chhath Mahaparva.

शालीमार बाग विधानसभा के सीए ब्लॉक में मुनक नहर की सफाई कार्य तथा निर्माणाधीन छठ घाट का निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों से प्रगति की विस्तृत जानकारी ली।



अधिकारियों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए हैं कि सभी कार्य उच्च गुणवत्ता के साथ निर्धारित समयसीमा में पूर्ण किए जाएं, ताकि छठ महापर्व पर… pic.twitter.com/8HeKJ3DZaR — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 22, 2026

"We are continuously working with the resolve that strong infrastructure in Delhi, development of beautiful public places, and modern civic facilities move forward together," she added.