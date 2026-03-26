Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh, says Rs 12,645 crore allocated for healthcare

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today inaugurated the Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh constituency. Appreciating the initiative by the Lions Club on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, she termed it a significant step towards public service.

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today inaugurated the Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh constituency. Appreciating the initiative by the Lions Club on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, she termed it a significant step towards public service.

The Chief Minister stated that the health sector has remained the government’s top priority over the past year. She added that Rs 12,645 crore has been allocated for healthcare out of the historic Rs 1,03,700 crore budget this year.

On the occasion of Ashtami, the eighth day of the Chaitra Navratri which celebrates Maa Durga's Mahagauri form, the CM performed Kanya Pujan in Pitampura and distributed bicycles to around 1,000 girl students from nine schools. She expressed her commitment to ensuring that every girl in the national capital can complete her education without any obstacles.

Speaking to the media, Delhi CM said, "Every daughter in Delhi can complete her education without any hindrance, complete her schooling, graduate, and become what she wants to be. The government will work to remove all obstacles in her way. Many daughters often faced difficulties travelling from school to home and back. Through this Vidyavahini, I will provide bicycles to every girl in the ninth grade so that she can travel to and from school throughout her ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth school years...This is the form of Durga, this is the form of Saraswati."