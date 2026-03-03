Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026, 15,500 flowers of 48 varieties on display
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, inaugurated the four-day 'Flower Festival 2026' organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Central Park, Connaught Place. The event was attended by the Chairman of NDMC, Shri Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairman Shri Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other distinguished guests.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that as the national capital, it is a collective responsibility to make Delhi cleaner, greener, and more attractive. She observed that earlier people travelled to Kashmir to witness tulips, but today, due to the dedicated efforts of NDMC, residents can enjoy vibrant tulips and a wide variety of flowers within the capital itself.
Describing it as a "Selfie Festival", she said the event has emerged as a major attraction for citizens.
Noting that the festival is being held during the month of Phalguna, the Chief Minister said it has filled the capital with colour and fragrance. She appreciated the gardeners and officials of NDMC's Horticulture Department for their tireless efforts in transforming the venue into a floral spectacle. She encouraged other departments to draw inspiration from such initiatives to further enhance the greenery and aesthetic appeal of the city.
The festival features a range of floral installations, including tray gardens, landscape gardens, large hanging baskets, terrariums, Eastern and Western floral arrangements, floral figures shaped like animals and birds, colourful floral boards, and specially designed pyramid, heart-shaped, conical, and cylindrical floral structures developed as selfie points.
More than 15,500 potted plants representing 48 varieties have been displayed across 18 themed sections. Seasonal blooms such as dahlias, petunias, pansies, salvias, and marigolds are among the key attractions.
The festival will remain open to the public from March 3 to March 6, 2026, with free entry. Stalls have also been set up offering nursery plants, bonsai, cacti and succulents, herbal plants, hydroponic systems, gardening tools, seeds, pots, fertilisers, and decorative materials for sale.
Commending the floral installations, pyramid structures, and diverse arrangements, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed confidence that with sustained efforts, the entire city could be adorned with flowers. She appealed to residents to visit the festival with their families and join in the collective resolve to keep Delhi clean, green, and beautiful.