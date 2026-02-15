Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 120 mist spray system installation at Indira Gandhi International Airport to control air pollution

CM Rekha Gupta mentioned that the mist systems installed at the airport will provide passengers with an improved air quality experience and strengthen the environmental image of the capital.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 120 mist spray systems installed by GMR Group at the premises of Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, February 14, as a part of government's ongoing efforts to control air pollution in the national capital and ensuring a clean and healthy environment for passengers. South Delhi MP Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bijwasan MLA Shri Kailash Gahlot, Director of GMR Group Shri Narayan Rao Kada, along with several other dignitaries were also present.

CM Rekha Gupta mentioned that the IGI Airport is the busiest airport in the national capital region, and is expected to surpass the 100 million passenger mark and emerge as the world’s fifth-largest airport in the coming years. The mist systems installed at the airport will provide passengers with an improved air quality experience and strengthen the environmental image of the capital. Thanking the GMR Group, she said the initiative reflects a spirit of social responsibility and nation-building. When government and private institutions work with a shared vision, the pace of development multiplies. The mist system will be expanded to 600 poles in the future, further strengthening dust control at the airport and surrounding areas.

Delhi Government's effort to curb air pollution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi Government is working scientifically on short-term, mid-term and long-term strategies to tackle pollution. What are the steps taken by Delhi government as mentioned by CM?

Installation of Mist spray systems on major roads across the capital and at 143 elevated Metro stations.

Expansion of real-time monitoring network to 46 Metro stations, making it the largest such network in any city in the country.

Through the ‘Vayu Rakshak’ initiative, esnuring strict compliance with pollution control norms.

Fully electrify the public bus fleet by 2029, expand the Metro network.

Develop EV charging infrastructure, deploy more than 1,000 water sprinklers across the city, and implement AI-based dust monitoring at construction sites.

She emphasised that these initiatives will not only significantly reduce pollution but also help realise the goal of making Delhi one of the most liveable cities in the country. Reiterating the government’s commitment, she said that advancing Delhi on the path of clean air, green transport and sustainable growth remains a top priority, and sustained efforts in this direction will continue.