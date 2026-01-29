Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hosts World Champion Blind Women’s T20 Cricket Team, says 'Our nation's daughters are very strong'

In a high-energy final against Nepal, India clinched victory by seven wickets in Colombo on 23rd November 2025 (Sunday). India restricted Nepal to 114/5 and chased down the target in just 12.1 overs. The win was powered by outstanding performances across the team.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted the World Champion Blind Women’s T20 Cricket Team, along with their coaches and members of the Blind Association, at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan. During the meet, Rekha Gupta interacted with the players and lauded their courage and determination. "The daughters of our nation are very strong. And I have a strong belief that they can hit the ball out of the park," she said.



The Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind, led by Captain Deepika T. C. from Karnataka and Vice-Captain Ganga S. Kadam from Maharashtra, remained undefeated throughout the tournament, displaying remarkable teamwork, resilience, and excellence.



In a high-energy final against Nepal, India clinched victory by seven wickets in Colombo on 23rd November 2025 (Sunday). India restricted Nepal to 114/5 and chased down the target in just 12.1 overs. The win was powered by outstanding performances across the team.

Phula Saren delivered a decisive 44 off 27 balls, earning the Player of the Match title. Captain Deepika T. C. stood out for her all-round brilliance, including a memorable 91 off 58 balls against Australia.

Karuna Pangi Kumari, a Class 10 student from Visakhapatnam, impressed with her composed 42 runs in the final. Durga Yevle, born in 2003, inspired many with her journey from a small-town background to the national stage through hard work and determination.



Meanwhile, CM Rekha Gupta earlier made her maiden Republic Day speech at Chhatrasal Stadium, recounting her government's achievements in fields like health, transport, education, development, pollution control and ease of doing business.