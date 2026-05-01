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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honours ‘Karmayogis’ at Shramik Samman Samaroh, launches skill drive for 35000 workers on Labour Day

The government has announced a complete waiver of registration and renewal fees for construction workers, the rollout of a Samuhik Vivah Yojana, and the setting up of modern Labour Chowks and Shramik Seva Kendras to deliver essential services at the doorstep.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 01, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honours ‘Karmayogis’ at Shramik Samman Samaroh, launches skill drive for 35000 workers on Labour Day
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On International Labour Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honoured Delhi’s karmayogis at a Shramik Samman Samaroh. The Delhi CM also distributed Safety kits to 1,000 construction workers and education kits to 100 children of labour families. A large-scale skill development initiative was also launched to train 35,000 workers annually.

Delhi CM honours Delhi's Karmayogis on Labour Day

Delhi CM noted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the labour welfare remains central to governance, with a clear focus on dignity, security, and opportunity. In this spirit, the government has announced a complete waiver of registration and renewal fees for construction workers, the rollout of a Samuhik Vivah Yojana, and the setting up of modern Labour Chowks and Shramik Seva Kendras to deliver essential services at the doorstep, she said. 

"Work is victory! Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all worker brothers and sisters on International Labour Day. The contribution of our dedicated workers to the reconstruction and progress of the nation is paramount," Gupta said in a message posted on X.

She further expressed gratitude to the working community for their "selfless service and hard work," adding that the Delhi government remains committed to safeguarding workers' rights and ensuring their overall welfare. "I respectfully salute your selfless service and hard work. The Government of Delhi is fully committed to honouring workers, protecting their rights, and ensuring their all-around welfare," she said.

 

About International Labour Day

International Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for their rights globally. The day commemorates the struggles and achievements of the labour movement, serving as a reminder to ensure fair practices, safe working conditions, and dignity for all workers. The Labour Day observance served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for labour rights and the critical imperative to ensure safety, health, and dignity for all workers amidst evolving challenges. 

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