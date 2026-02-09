Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Health Minister Pankaj Singh inaugurated a number of advanced medical facilities at GB Pant Hospital on Monday. These facilities include a state-of-the-art 256-slice CT scanner and more advanced facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Health Minister Pankaj Singh inaugurated a number of advanced medical facilities at GB Pant Hospital on Monday. These facilities include a state-of-the-art 256-slice CT scanner, a modern cardiac catheterisation lab, and a dedicated neurointensive care unit, equipment designed to modernise and make diagnostic and critical care more effective for cardiac and neurological patients.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister emphasised that these health facilities would offer the common man easy access to life-saving technology and lessen wait for specialised treatments at one of the premier government institutions in Delhi. “This inauguration will be of immense benefit to every citizen of Delhi and even people from other states. We have strived to take our healthcare system to a world-class level. The government's goal is to completely upgrade the treatment provided in our hospitals, eliminating the disparity between the rich and the poor, so that no one has to depend on private hospitals for treatment. These machines will enable early detection of cancer, heart disease, stroke, neurological conditions, and angiography-related diseases, and will prove to be a life-saving device... Today, as the government is about to complete one year, I feel that we are setting new benchmarks every day in the healthcare sector, and we are working to uphold the trust that the common man has placed in the government,” Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said.

At the event, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said, “Today, at GB Pant Hospital, we have upgraded the Neuro ICU to provide better facilities to the people. We have also inaugurated a neurocatheterization lab and launched a CT scan facility. All of this will greatly benefit the people of Delhi, and in the coming days, there will be a revolution in the healthcare sector in Delhi.”