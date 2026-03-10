Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails role of women in healthcare sector, says they are vital for society's health

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday talked at length on women’s role in the healthcare sector at the “Women in the Medical Profession (Multi-speciality Meet)” programme. She said that women have played an extremely important and inspiring role in the healthcare sector. The Chief Minister emphasised that today women are enhancing areas across the medical field with their role as doctors, surgeons, researchers, nurses and health specialists.

She further said their work impacts more than offering treatment to patients as it also plays a vital role in building a healthier and safer society. She added that the sensitivity, compassion and dedication women bring to the profession make the practice of medicine more humane. The programme, held at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, was attended by senior doctors, medical experts, nursing staff and many women healthcare professionals.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the Delhi government places the highest priority on women's health and empowerment. Through improved healthcare services, awareness programmes and the expansion of medical facilities, the government is committed to ensuring that every woman has access to quality healthcare. The Chief Minister also praised the hospital, describing it as a symbol of excellence, dedication and trust in healthcare for decades.

She said that while the institution has provided quality treatment to millions of patients, it has also made significant contributions to medical education, research and the advancement of modern healthcare services. The hospital, she added, has played a commendable role in encouraging women in the medical profession and providing them opportunities to take on leadership roles.

Gupta said that women doctors, nurses, researchers and healthcare workers at the hospital are making meaningful contributions to society through their talent and commitment. Their tireless work and spirit of service not only improve patients' lives but also serve as an inspiration for future generations.

She expressed confidence that prestigious institutions like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, along with their dedicated women medical professionals, will continue to play an important role in raising awareness about health and building a healthier, more informed and empowered society.





(With inputs from ANI)