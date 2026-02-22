FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background

From Dilpreet Bajwa to Monank Patel, PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026

'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court; bars misuse of his name, voice, images

Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandar 2 vs Toxic is 'brutal clash between two cultures of cinema': 'Battle between David and Goliath'

Siddhant Chaturvedi says V Shantaram biopic will explore 'golden age' of Hindi cinema: 'We are not whitewashing anything'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta govt launches 'Jan Sunwai' portal to address public grievances, here's all you need to know

Mahesh Babu's Lord Rama look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Netizens wonder 'if Ranbir Kapoor can match up in Ramayana'

Gurugram horror: Woman's private parts set on fire with sanitiser by live-in partner, accused arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should kno

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding da

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for Sarvam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral

From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding

'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more

'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket

Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know

Who is Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta govt launches 'Jan Sunwai' portal to address public grievances, here's all you need to know

Complaints can be registered through the web portal, mobile application, call centre (1902), or offline submission at the Chief Minister's Office

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta govt launches 'Jan Sunwai' portal to address public grievances, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the CM Jan Sunwai portal and mobile app on Saturday, aiming to make grievance redressal meetings more accessible to the public and centralise issue resolution. The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, also saw the launch of integrated e-District services through the Common Service Centre (CSC) Digital Seva Portal, and a secure online platform for economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) school admissions.

Making services transparent and accessible

"We are eliminating the distance between government and citizens through technology. These platforms have been introduced to make services transparent, accessible and free from corruption," CM Gupta said. The CM Jan Sunwai portal is designed as a unified platform for citizens to lodge complaints related to all Delhi government departments, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Delhi Police.

Features of CM Jan Sunwai Portal

Complaints can be registered through the web portal, mobile application, call centre (1902), or offline submission at the Chief Minister's Office. A unique reference ID will be attached to each complaint, which will be shared with complainants through SMS. The portal comprises a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, starting with a grievance redressal officer, followed by an appellate authority, and then a final appellate authority. Citizens can send reminders, link complaints, and provide feedback, with cases automatically escalated if the resolution is unsatisfactory.

The CM said physical public hearings will continue alongside the digital system. "Citizens can now register grievances from anywhere, and the system ensures accountability and timely resolution," she said.

Digital platform for school admissions

The government also launched a new cloud-based digital platform for admissions under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories, comprising mandatory Aadhaar-based identity verification, digital birth certificate validation, and integrated income certificate verification. The admission process will be conducted fully online, with automated seat allocation and real-time updates for parents.

Strengthening transparency in admissions

"The platform has been developed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre to strengthen transparency. The portal has been designed to prevent duplication and irregularities, and make the admission process fully transparent," education minister Ashish Sood said.

As part of expanding service access, the government integrated e-District services with the Common Service Centre (CSC) network. Around 75 services, including income, caste, and residence certificates, birth and death certificates, and services related to social welfare, labour, and food supplies, will now be available at over 7,000 CSC centres across Delhi for a fee of Rs 30 per service.

New initiatives launched

The CM also announced the launch of an asset management portal to create a digital record of government land and buildings, and a CM Pragati portal to monitor project progress, approvals, and delays in real time. "The CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app will enable citizens to lodge and track complaints online, while cybersecurity measures and unified digital systems are being implemented across departments," IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

The CM Jan Sunwai Portal is accessible at cmjansunwai.delhi.gov.in, and the mobile app is available for Android users.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should kno
Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know
Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding da
Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background
Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for Sarvam
From Dilpreet Bajwa to Monank Patel, PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026
PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026
'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court; bars misuse of his name, voice, images
'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket
Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know
Who is Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife
Who is Naina Avtr? India's first AI influencer works in web series, has over 3.75 million followers
Who is Naina Avtr? India's first AI influencer works in web series, has over 3.7
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement