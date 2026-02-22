Delhi CM Rekha Gupta govt launches 'Jan Sunwai' portal to address public grievances, here's all you need to know

Complaints can be registered through the web portal, mobile application, call centre (1902), or offline submission at the Chief Minister's Office

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the CM Jan Sunwai portal and mobile app on Saturday, aiming to make grievance redressal meetings more accessible to the public and centralise issue resolution. The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, also saw the launch of integrated e-District services through the Common Service Centre (CSC) Digital Seva Portal, and a secure online platform for economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) school admissions.

Making services transparent and accessible

"We are eliminating the distance between government and citizens through technology. These platforms have been introduced to make services transparent, accessible and free from corruption," CM Gupta said. The CM Jan Sunwai portal is designed as a unified platform for citizens to lodge complaints related to all Delhi government departments, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Delhi Police.

Features of CM Jan Sunwai Portal

Complaints can be registered through the web portal, mobile application, call centre (1902), or offline submission at the Chief Minister's Office. A unique reference ID will be attached to each complaint, which will be shared with complainants through SMS. The portal comprises a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, starting with a grievance redressal officer, followed by an appellate authority, and then a final appellate authority. Citizens can send reminders, link complaints, and provide feedback, with cases automatically escalated if the resolution is unsatisfactory.

The CM said physical public hearings will continue alongside the digital system. "Citizens can now register grievances from anywhere, and the system ensures accountability and timely resolution," she said.

Digital platform for school admissions

The government also launched a new cloud-based digital platform for admissions under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories, comprising mandatory Aadhaar-based identity verification, digital birth certificate validation, and integrated income certificate verification. The admission process will be conducted fully online, with automated seat allocation and real-time updates for parents.

Strengthening transparency in admissions

"The platform has been developed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre to strengthen transparency. The portal has been designed to prevent duplication and irregularities, and make the admission process fully transparent," education minister Ashish Sood said.

As part of expanding service access, the government integrated e-District services with the Common Service Centre (CSC) network. Around 75 services, including income, caste, and residence certificates, birth and death certificates, and services related to social welfare, labour, and food supplies, will now be available at over 7,000 CSC centres across Delhi for a fee of Rs 30 per service.

New initiatives launched

The CM also announced the launch of an asset management portal to create a digital record of government land and buildings, and a CM Pragati portal to monitor project progress, approvals, and delays in real time. "The CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app will enable citizens to lodge and track complaints online, while cybersecurity measures and unified digital systems are being implemented across departments," IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

The CM Jan Sunwai Portal is accessible at cmjansunwai.delhi.gov.in, and the mobile app is available for Android users.