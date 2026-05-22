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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gives nod to major restructuring of Delhi Jal Board infrastructure charges

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "We have taken a major decision to completely rationalise the infrastructure charges being levied by the Delhi Jal Board."

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Updated : May 22, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gives nod to major restructuring of Delhi Jal Board infrastructure charges
Image source: Twitter/ @gupta_rekha
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a major rationalisation of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) infrastructure charges.

Announcing the decision at a press conference here, CM Rekha Gupta said, "...We have taken a major decision to completely rationalise the infrastructure charges being levied by the Delhi Jal Board. Now, infrastructure charges for water and sewer will be levied only based on water requirement... The charges will be according to how much water is needed. Infrastructure charges will be levied only on new construction or additional construction... The water requirement in open areas will not be included in the infrastructure charges..."

Later in the day, CM Rekha Gupta laid the foundation stone for the modern Mukhmelpur Park in Burari, "which is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 1 crore".

"This park, being developed on about 3 acres, will be equipped with a walking track, huts, a pond, and modern public amenities," CM Rekha Gupta said on X.

Meanwhile, CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the process of issuing new ration cards has resumed on a large scale from May 15, ending a wait of nearly 13 years.She urged eligible and needy families to apply and said the Delhi Government is implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Antyodaya vision to ensure that welfare benefits reach those who genuinely need them the most.

The Chief Minister said online applications for new ration cards and for adding family members have been opened through the e-District portal from May 15. Older applications submitted in the past have also been returned to applicants through their login profiles.

Applicants can update and resubmit them with a valid family income certificate and other required documents.

Chief Minister Gupta said the government carried out a comprehensive audit of the public distribution system after assuming office, which uncovered large-scale irregularities.

A total of 7,71,384 ineligible and bogus beneficiaries were identified. Of these, 6,46,123 beneficiaries were found to be above the prescribed income limit and therefore ineligible for subsidised ration. Another 95,682 beneficiaries had not availed a ration for more than a year. In 6,185 cases, the names of deceased persons continued to remain on ration records, while 23,394 beneficiaries were found to be drawing benefits from multiple locations, a release said on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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