Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Saksham Yatra 2026, initiative for entrepreneurs; details here

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched the ‘Saksham Yatra 2026’, an initiative aimed at supporting grassroots innovation and early-stage entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister said the journey, with Delhi at its centre, seeks to create a platform where local ideas can grow, receive support, and translate into real-world impact.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched the ‘Saksham Yatra 2026’, an initiative aimed at supporting grassroots innovation and early-stage entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister said the journey, with Delhi at its centre, seeks to create a platform where local ideas can grow, receive support, and translate into real-world impact.

The nine-day yatra will begin in Delhi and travel through key cities, including Ayodhya, Lucknow, Mathura, Agra, and Jaipur, before concluding in New Delhi on April 12. The initiative aims to directly engage with aspiring founders, students, and innovators in their local communities. The initiative is being led by entrepreneur and educationist Ajay Gupta, who is associated with several education and social ventures.

Living with an 80 per cent locomotor disability due to polio diagnosed at the age of nine months, Gupta has been a strong advocate for inclusive entrepreneurship and accessibility. Through interactions, community engagements, and discussions, organisers plan to identify promising ideas that often remain outside mainstream startup ecosystems. The yatra is designed to provide visibility and opportunities to innovators working on practical solutions to everyday challenges.

Saksham Yatra is closely tied to the ‘Kamyab Grants’ programme, which supports early-stage ventures through mentorship and equity-free funding. The programme focuses on sectors such as education technology, early childhood learning, and innovations aimed at improving inclusion for persons with disabilities. By connecting innovators from smaller cities with resources and networks, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between grassroots ideas and larger opportunities, expanding the reach of India’s startup ecosystem beyond major urban hubs.



Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta on Saturday held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh for the upcoming assembly elections in Kharagpur Sadar constituency.Speaking to ANI, CM Rekha Gupta said, "This time, the people of Bengal have resolved to uproot and throw out this (Trinamool Congress) government, and the enthusiasm among the people here indicates that Mamata Banerjee will be ousted and this time a Modi government will be formed."





(With agency inputs)