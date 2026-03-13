FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh, Pankha drains, prevent waterlogging

Taliban strikes Pakistan Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Islamabad bombs Afghanistan's military targets along Durand Line

Pranay Raj Kanakala Built Telecom Infrastructure Serving 126 Million People and Says India's 5G Needs Optimization, Not Just Coverage

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'

No shared practice nets, two warm-up games allowed; BCCI sets new IPL guidelines

'Tough to imagine CSK...': Ahead of IPL 2026, Irfan Pathan makes bold prediction on MS Dhoni

Iran on verge of surrender to US? This is what Donald Trump told G-7 leaders, details here

US-Israel-Iran War: Popular pizza chain cuts timings in Delhi, Gurgaon outlets due to LPG shortage

BCCI breaks silence after Sunrisers franchise buys Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction

Iran war: 4 crew members confirmed dead after US Air Force refuelling jet crashes in Iraq

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh, Pankha drains, prevent waterlogging

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh

Pranay Raj Kanakala Built Telecom Infrastructure Serving 126 Million People and Says India's 5G Needs Optimization, Not Just Coverage

Pranay Raj Kanakala Built Telecom Infrastructure Serving 126 Million People and

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

US-Israel-Iran war: Meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh, Pankha drains, prevent waterlogging

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off advanced amphibious excavator machines at Badusarai Bridge for the cleaning of Najafgarh Drain and Pankha Road Drain, marking a major step towards strengthening Delhi’s drainage system. The deployment of modern long-and-short boom machines will accelerate desilting and the removal of garbage and water hyacinth, and improve the water-carrying capacity of drains, thereby reducing waterlogging during the monsoon while contributing to the larger goal of cleaning the Yamuna. 

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 06:48 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh, Pankha drains, prevent waterlogging
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off amphibious excavator machines at Badusarai Bridge
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off advanced amphibious excavator machines at Badusarai Bridge for the cleaning of Najafgarh Drain and Pankha Road Drain, marking a major step towards strengthening Delhi’s drainage system. The deployment of modern long-and-short boom machines will accelerate desilting and the removal of garbage and water hyacinth, and improve the water-carrying capacity of drains, thereby reducing waterlogging during the monsoon while contributing to the larger goal of cleaning the Yamuna. 

Najafgarh Drain is the largest drain in Delhi and carries nearly 75 percent of the silt from the city’s drainage system.More than 10 million metric tonnes of silt are estimated to have accumulated in the Najafgarh Drain over the years. 

Delhi govt’s action plan on clean water 

-CM Rekha Gupta launched state-of-the-art amphibious excavator machines at Badusarai Bridge for cleaning Najafgarh Drain and Pankha Road Drain. 

-The machines will speed up desilting, removal of garbage and clearing of water hyacinth from drains, helping improve drainage capacity and reduce waterlogging during the monsoon. 

-The newly deployed floating machines can reach the middle of the drain and directly remove accumulated sludge, significantly accelerating the cleaning process. 

-Four new amphibious machines were flagged off, while one machine had already been procured earlier. Additional machines will be handed over to the department soon. 

-The machines have been deployed by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department at key locations including Badusarai Bridge, Kakrola, Dwarka and Uttam Nagar. 

 -The short-boom amphibious machine costs around Rs 1.27 crore and has a 6-metre boom, 0.20 cubic metre bucket capacity, 65 HP engine, and a 2.25 cubic metre waste bin, and can operate in narrow drains about 5 metres wide. 

-The long-boom amphibious machine costs around Rs 3.15 crore, has a 15-metre boom, 0.50 cubic metre bucket capacity, 135 HP engine, and can operate at depths of up to 9 metres while functioning effectively in dry, marshy and waterlogged conditions. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh, Pankha drains, prevent waterlogging
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh
Taliban strikes Pakistan Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Islamabad bombs Afghanistan's military targets along Durand Line
Taliban strikes Pak army in KP after Islamabad bombs Afghanistan
Pranay Raj Kanakala Built Telecom Infrastructure Serving 126 Million People and Says India's 5G Needs Optimization, Not Just Coverage
Pranay Raj Kanakala Built Telecom Infrastructure Serving 126 Million People and
Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'
Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films
No shared practice nets, two warm-up games allowed; BCCI sets new IPL guidelines
No shared practice nets, two warm-up games allowed; BCCI sets new IPL guidelines
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots
US-Israel-Iran war: Meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement