Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh, Pankha drains, prevent waterlogging

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off advanced amphibious excavator machines at Badusarai Bridge for the cleaning of Najafgarh Drain and Pankha Road Drain, marking a major step towards strengthening Delhi’s drainage system. The deployment of modern long-and-short boom machines will accelerate desilting and the removal of garbage and water hyacinth, and improve the water-carrying capacity of drains, thereby reducing waterlogging during the monsoon while contributing to the larger goal of cleaning the Yamuna.

Najafgarh Drain is the largest drain in Delhi and carries nearly 75 percent of the silt from the city’s drainage system.More than 10 million metric tonnes of silt are estimated to have accumulated in the Najafgarh Drain over the years.

Delhi govt’s action plan on clean water

-CM Rekha Gupta launched state-of-the-art amphibious excavator machines at Badusarai Bridge for cleaning Najafgarh Drain and Pankha Road Drain.

-The machines will speed up desilting, removal of garbage and clearing of water hyacinth from drains, helping improve drainage capacity and reduce waterlogging during the monsoon.

-The newly deployed floating machines can reach the middle of the drain and directly remove accumulated sludge, significantly accelerating the cleaning process.

-Four new amphibious machines were flagged off, while one machine had already been procured earlier. Additional machines will be handed over to the department soon.

-The machines have been deployed by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department at key locations including Badusarai Bridge, Kakrola, Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

-The short-boom amphibious machine costs around Rs 1.27 crore and has a 6-metre boom, 0.20 cubic metre bucket capacity, 65 HP engine, and a 2.25 cubic metre waste bin, and can operate in narrow drains about 5 metres wide.

-The long-boom amphibious machine costs around Rs 3.15 crore, has a 15-metre boom, 0.50 cubic metre bucket capacity, 135 HP engine, and can operate at depths of up to 9 metres while functioning effectively in dry, marshy and waterlogged conditions.